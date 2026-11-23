Over the past year, the post-grant proceeding landscape has shifted dramatically. Inter partes review (IPR) petitions fell while ex parte reexamination requests hit a record high, and decisions from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Director and Office reshaped both pathways for post-grant challenges. The changes were due at least in part to the Director taking control of all institution decisions back in October 2025; however, a new memorandum issued on November 10, 2026, returned merits-based institution decisions to Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) panels, effective November 16, while leaving initial review of non-merits considerations with the Director. Now that the bifurcated process is back, it will be important to keep an eye on how institution decisions change and how the new reexamination protocols operate.

How the institution process changed in October 2025

The shift began with the October 17, 2025, memorandum which placed all institution decisions with the Director, in consultation with at least three PTAB judges. The memo cited concerns about perceived self-incentivization because institution decisions affect docket size, credit and resource allocation and emphasized adherence to the America Invents Act’s (AIA) statutory framework, which placed institution decisions with the Director.

These procedural changes concerned whether a challenge would proceed, not its ultimate outcome. Institution is not a final determination of patentability, and a discretionary denial is not a ruling on the merits. A petition supported by strong prior art could still be denied on discretionary grounds.

IPR filings fell while reexamination requests surged

Under the institution framework introduced in October 2025, IPR filings declined sharply. Petitioners filed 57 IPR petitions in Q2 2026, about 51% fewer than in Q1 2026 and 84% fewer than in Q2 2025. Filings increased to 97 in Q3 2026 but remained about 70% below Q3 2025.

Further, for IPR and post-grant review (PGR) petitions in FY2026, 438 of 782 petitions (56%) were denied at the discretionary-considerations stage, while 379 of 493 petitions (77%) reaching the merits and other non-discretionary stage were granted.

Ex parte reexamination requests moved in the opposite direction, reaching a record 331 in Q2 2026. In fact, reexamination requests overtook IPR petitions by spring 2026 for the first time in the AIA era and accounted for roughly 75% of post-grant filings in the first half of 2026. By the end of July, 1,367 reexamination requests were pending, more than double the January 2025 level.

These filing trends suggest that challengers increasingly turned to ex parte reexamination as IPR institution became harder to obtain.

Other key developments during the Director-centered institution period

Tesla v. Bulletproof (June 15, 2026)

In Tesla v. Bulletproof, the Director rejected Bulletproof Property Management’s request for discretionary denial of seven IPR petitions filed by Tesla. The June 15, 2026 written decision, designated informative that day, explained the May 19 referral determination and cited the absence of a trial date in the parallel litigation, Tesla’s broad stipulation extending beyond a conventional Sotera stipulation to certain combinations of system art with references asserted in the IPRs, prior art the examiner had effectively overlooked, the patents’ recent issuance in 2024 and 2025, and evidence of Tesla’s U.S. manufacturing. The decision illustrated the range of considerations informing discretionary review and the treatment of patent age as one factor among several, rather than a categorical bar to institution. Declining discretionary denial was not itself a merits-based institution decision.

The April 2026 “pre-order” procedure in reexamination

In response to the rise in ex parte reexamination filings, the Office introduced a “pre-order” procedure in April 2026 to help examiners assess whether requests raise a substantial new question of patentability. The procedure applies to requests filed on or after April 5, 2026, and allows patent owners to submit up to 30 pages opposing the request before the Office makes that determination. The submission is due within 30 days of service of the request, with no extension available, and requires no petition or fee. The patent-owner paper is not the vehicle for § 325(d) discretionary arguments or arguments that the alleged teaching is not new; the notice reserves those matters for other stages. A requester may petition for permission to file a reply of up to 10 pages. The procedure gives patent owners an earlier opportunity to contest the threshold showing and gives requesters another reason to develop that showing fully at the outset.

The return to bifurcated institution decisions

The November 10 memorandum partially reversed the Director-centered model, under which the Director decided discretionary, merits-based and other non-discretionary institution questions, typically through summary notices granting or denying institution without explanation.

Under the new arrangement, PTAB panels will decide merits-based institution questions, including merits-related discretionary considerations, on the Director's behalf. The Director retains statutory authority over institution, responsibility for non-merits discretionary considerations and overarching policy, and may continue to issue summary denials on those discretionary grounds. Panels will again provide written explanations of merits decisions, briefly identifying the important considerations and addressing the applicable standard for at least one claim and one ground, without necessarily resolving every ground or argument. If review is instituted, a panel with no judges in common with the institution panel will conduct the trial.

The merits guidelines

The memorandum also provides illustrative, non-exhaustive guidelines. According to these guidelines, panels are to require element-by-element analysis identifying the particular portions of the prior art relied on and deny institution when the petitioner has not made the requisite showing for a substantial majority of the challenged claims. Denial is also appropriate when the patent owner’s preliminary response raises a reasonable argument, supported by reliable and credible evidence, that this showing is missing, or when the panel independently reaches that conclusion. Finally, where arguments for and against unpatentability are both reasonably supported, the claim should be treated as not meeting the institution standard.

Practical considerations and outstanding questions

The restored bifurcated institution process has only just taken effect. The immediate change is who decides merits-based institution questions, not the elimination of discretionary decisions. The memorandum does not amend the statutory institution thresholds, but its substantial-majority and equipoise instructions may affect their application. Whether returning those questions to PTAB panels, together with the memorandum’s merits guidelines, will materially change access to review remains to be seen. The new procedure applies to IPRs and PGRs for which a notice referring the proceeding for merits consideration has not yet been entered.

Institution strategy should therefore continue to address both the merits and discretionary considerations, including parallel litigation timing, patent age, the examiner’s treatment of the art and relevant public-interest factors. Strong prior art alone does not ensure that an IPR will proceed.

The new merits guidelines also warrant close attention in preparing petitions and preliminary responses. Petitioners should map claim elements to specific prior-art disclosures and assess whether their showing covers a substantial majority of challenged claims. Patent owners should identify gaps and reasonably supported competing arguments. How panels apply these instructions, and explain their decisions, will help clarify the showing needed for institution.

Finally, challengers should not assume that the November change will reverse the shift toward reexamination, which has its own threshold and a new pre-order procedure giving patent owners an earlier opportunity to contest the request, while generally leaving requesters to rely on their initial submission. In the coming months, institution outcomes, discretionary denial rates, filing patterns, and the Office’s application of the reexamination procedures will inform whether the latest changes have an effect on proceeding selection. For now, the central question is not simply who decides institution, but whether the evolving procedures materially change the path to review.

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