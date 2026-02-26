Provider’s Degree of Control Affects DMCA Safe Harbor

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed dismissal of a photographer’s Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) claims against a digital media platform for lack of scienter but vacated summary judgment on copyright claims. The Second Circuit remanded the case to the district court with instructions to assess whether the accused infringer can claim protection under the DMCA’s service provider safe harbor. McGucken v. Shutterstock Inc., Case No. 23-7652 (2nd. Cir. Feb. 10, 2026) (Lynch, Lee, Perez, JJ.)

Elliott McGucken, a professional photographer, discovered that several hundred of his copyrighted photographs were uploaded to Shutterstock by three user accounts that generated more than $2,000 in licensing revenue. Shutterstock removed the images within four days of receiving takedown notices and terminated the uploading accounts. McGucken nevertheless sued, alleging copyright infringement under 17 U.S.C. § 106 and false copyright management information (CMI) under 17 U.S.C. § 1202. The district court granted summary judgment for Shutterstock on all claims. McGucken appealed.

The Second Circuit agreed that McGucken failed to raise a triable issue on Shutterstock’s scienter regarding CMI under the DMCA. First, the Court found that Shutterstock’s practice of placing a watermark on all images on its site did not demonstrate that it knowingly affixed false CMI to McGucken’s works for the purpose of facilitating infringement. Second, the Court found that Shutterstock’s automated removal of CMI from all uploaded images, which is done to avoid malware and strip personally identifiable information, did not show that Shutterstock knew it was removing McGucken’s CMI without authorization or that Shutterstock intended to conceal infringement. On these grounds, the Court affirmed dismissal of the § 1202 claim.

As for the safe harbor provision regarding the copyright infringement claim, the Second Circuit agreed that Shutterstock qualified as a “service provider” with a repeat infringer policy and no interference with standard technical measures. The Court also affirmed that Shutterstock lacked actual or red flag knowledge of the infringement and acted expeditiously once notified.

The Second Circuit found triable issues of fact, however, on two critical safe harbor elements under § 512(c)(1). The first issue was whether the storage was “at the direction of the user.” The Court stated that the factfinder must determine whether Shutterstock’s review of uploaded material involved “substantive and discretionary control” over what appears on the platform, including the level of aesthetic or editorial judgment applied when deciding which images to accept.

The second issue assessed was whether Shutterstock had the “right and ability to control” the alleged infringing activity. The Second Circuit explained that safe harbor is unavailable where the provider exercises “substantial control” over users’ activities, such that decisions about what content is allowed on the site go beyond promoting or demoting material. The Court noted that control may also be inferred if the provider selectively reviews only a subset of uploaded content rather than reviewing all user submissions.

Since these issues remained unresolved, the Second Circuit vacated summary judgment on the copyright claim and remanded for further proceedings.

Practice note: The Second Circuit’s clarification of “at the direction of a user” and “right and ability to control” will be closely watched as the case returns to the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. Both online service providers and copyright owners should monitor how these standards are applied in practice, as they could shape the contours of DMCA safe harbor protections.