Protecting Your Family Matters- Spring 2026

Change in life can be painful, especially after losing someone who is or was once dear to your heart. In moments like these, grief can feel overwhelming, but understanding it is often the first step toward healing. Divorce, in particular, often carries a sense of loss comparable to the death or serious illness of a family member. Recognizing that grief and learning to process it are vital steps to moving forward.

Years ago, a psychological framework was developed to help explain the emotional responses of individuals facing terminal illness or death. Known as the Kübler-Ross model, this framework has been widely applied to experiences of personal grief and loss. The model describes five primary emotional stages: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Though these stages are not necessarily linear and may recur over time, they offer a helpful framework for understanding emotional responses to loss, including grief that can accompany divorce.

The Winds of Change Move Quickly

Change is inevitable, regardless of the stage of life we find ourselves in. Unlike the death of a loved one, grief after a divorce often unfolds in quieter, more complex ways. Although the marriage has ended, the person we have lost often remains with us, not only in our memories, but sometimes woven into everyday moments. This lingering presence can create uncertainty and complex emotions, often requiring patience and resilience as individuals learn to navigate a new reality. However, when continued interaction is necessary, particularly when children are involved, the emotional weight can deepen, stretching grief over time rather than allowing it a clear ending. Denial is often the first response, and one that can come surprisingly easily. Although life undergoes significant transitions, divorce represents a deliberate decision that can alter an individual's self-perception, identity, and self-worth. The impact of such changes differs from person to person and may occur in unforeseen ways. These shifts are often most apparent in relationships with friends and family, as well as in the daily social adjustments required in this new chapter of life.

Denial does not feel like denial when it is happening. Many people struggle with how divorce may feel or appear to others, particularly in such a personal aspect of life. For some, denial is less about avoidance than it is about fear—fear of change, loss, or the unknown, or sometimes all of it at once. Denial is a common and understandable response, and awareness can help prevent it from lingering longer than necessary.

Navigating the Legal Terrain

The legal process unfolds in its own stages. Even in the earliest moments, it can feel as though the ground has suddenly disappeared beneath you. Whether partners have been struggling for months or one person believed things were improving, the moment of being formally served often arrives with an unexpected emotional impact. Suddenly, it becomes real.

During divorce proceedings, individuals may experience a range of emotions, including anger and depression, regardless of the extent of conflict. Nevertheless, legal principles consistently direct each stage of the process. Alongside the emotional strain and legal proceedings, there are financial and habitual changes to navigate. Appointments, calls, and required paperwork often arrive quickly, accelerating the sense that life is changing.

Even when clarity of heart is difficult to find, people are asked to make some of the most consequential decisions of their lives. In these moments, a trusted lawyer can be a critical source of guidance and stability. Your lawyer is there to guide you and understands how hard this process can be. They often recognize not just where a case stands legally, but also where a client is emotionally, or which “stage” they may be navigating. Their role is to guide you through this necessary legal process and support you as you move forward.

A Time to Reflect, Intentionally

Self-reflection often accompanies grief in its many forms. In the context of divorce, this may involve confronting one’s own contributions to the end of a relationship, leading to a kind of inner work that is often deeper and more complex than in other grieving processes. The marriage has ended, and that reality is undeniable. It is natural to ask why, and most of us do. Perhaps reflection itself deserves recognition as a stage within the grieving process.

For some, its impact lingers longer than expected, while others find renewed clarity and perspective over time. I’ve spoken with people from every walk of life who recount their divorce as though it happened yesterday, even when decades have passed. For some, aspects of grief may resurface from time to time, underscoring the importance of ongoing self-awareness and support. Professional therapy is available, and seeking support when needed can be an important step.

Ultimately, one’s goal is to reach and remain in the acceptance stage. With time, it can become possible to think of a former spouse without pain, sadness, or anger, as the sharp ache begins to fade. Gradually, many begin to look forward again, rediscovering peace, balance, and joy, even if those feelings initially feel unfamiliar.