Protecting Family-Owned Property: What You Need to Know About New Jersey’s Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act

When a family member dies without a will, or leaves real estate to multiple heirs, the resulting co-ownership can be both a blessing and a legal minefield. For generations, a single disgruntled co-owner could force the sale of the entire property by filing a partition action, and this often led to a below-market forced sale that displaced families from homes they had owned for decades. New Jersey’s adoption of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act (UPHPA), which recently took effect in 2025, significantly changes that dynamic, which is especially important in light of the United States’ aging population.

What Is The UPHPA?

The UPHPA is model legislation developed by the Uniform Law Commission and adopted by New Jersey (along with a growing number of other states) to address a well-documented problem: the forced partition sale of inherited family property. A partition is a court action that is used to split, or “partition” property between parties that cannot agree on ownership, management, or sale of the property. These court-ordered sales disproportionately affected lower-income families and communities of color, where real estate was often passed down informally across generations without formal estate planning.

Before the UPHPA, any co-owner of real property, no matter how small their ownership share, could file a lawsuit seeking a partition by sale. Courts had discretion to order a sale rather than a physical division of the property, and in practice, sales were common. The result was that one heir holding a 10% interest could effectively force the other 90% out of a family home, often at below-market price.

Who Does The Act Apply To?

The UPHPA applies specifically to heirs’ property, which the statute defines with some precision. To qualify, there must not be an agreement binding all cotenants which governs partition of the property; one or more cotenants must have acquired titled from a relative; and either:

20% or more of the interest is held by cotenants who are relatives,

20% or more of the interest is held by an individual who acquired title from a relative,

Or 20% or more of the cotenants are relatives.

If these conditions are met, the court must treat the property as heirs’ property and apply the UPHPA’s special procedural framework rather than the standard partition rules.

What Steps Does The Court Take Under The UPHPA?

Once a partition action is filed and the court determines that the property qualifies as heirs’ property, the process becomes considerably more structured than under a non-UPHPA partition.

Step 1: Mandatory Appraisal

The court appoints a disinterested “special master” to partition the property. The special master will instruct a disinterested real estate appraiser to determine the fair market value of the property. This prevents the rushed, below-market valuations that often accompanied forced sales under the old system.

Step 2: Right to Buy Out the Petitioner

Once the appraised value is established, the other co-owners are given the opportunity to purchase the petitioning co-owner’s interest at that appraised value. This is a critical protection since it means a family can keep the property together by buying out the person who wants out, rather than being forced into a full sale. The person who wants out is not given the opportunity to purchase the other co-owners’ interest.

Step 3: Partition in Kind Is Preferred

If no co-owners wish to purchase the remaining property interests to resolve the dispute, the court must next consider whether the property can be physically divided among the co-owners. Under the old law, courts frequently skipped straight to a sale. Under the UPHPA, partition in kind, meaning an actual physical division of the land, is the preferred remedy. A sale is only ordered if a physical division would cause “great prejudice” to the co-owners as a group. Before reaching that conclusion, the court must weigh specific statutory factors. These factors include whether the property can be practicably divided among the co-owners and also whether a partition in kind would result in a substantial loss in value compared to the value of the property as a whole. In addition, the court can consider the duration of ownership for each co-owner, along with any sentimental attachment to the property due to ancestral or other unique value.

Step 4: Regulated Sale Process

If a sale truly is necessary, the UPHPA requires it to be conducted in a manner designed to maximize the sale price, such as through a licensed real estate broker conducting an open-market sale, rather than a courthouse steps auction.

How Is This Different From A Non-UPHPA Partition?

Under prior New Jersey law, partition of heirs’ property was governed by general equitable principles, and courts had broad discretion. In practice, that discretion often worked against families with limited resources and no legal representation. A sale was easy to obtain and hard to stop.

The UPHPA flips the default. Sale is the last resort, not the first. The mandatory appraisal, buyout right, and preference for partition in kind create a procedural ladder that co-owners must climb before a judge can order a forced sale.

Key Takeaways:

Heirs property is specifically defined – the UPHPA applies when at least one co-owner inherited their interest and the property is family-held.

– the UPHPA applies when at least one co-owner inherited their interest and the property is family-held. Forced sales are harder to obtain – courts must now prefer physical division over sale.

– courts must now prefer physical division over sale. Co-owners get a right of first refusal – the family can buy out a dissenting heir at fair market value before any sale occurs.

– the family can buy out a dissenting heir at fair market value before any sale occurs. Fair market value is protected – mandatory appraisal and regulated sale procedures prevent below-market dispositions. However, this depends on the quality of the appraisal and every party has the right to object to the appraised value by filing a written objection within 30 days of the filing of the appraisal.

– mandatory appraisal and regulated sale procedures prevent below-market dispositions. However, this depends on the quality of the appraisal and every party has the right to object to the appraised value by filing a written objection within 30 days of the filing of the appraisal. One heir can no longer easily override the rest – the Act significantly reduces the leverage of a minority co-owner seeking a quick sale.

– the Act significantly reduces the leverage of a minority co-owner seeking a quick sale. Costs of the process – The special partition commissioner and appraiser will need to be paid by the parties.

If you co-own inherited property in New Jersey and are facing or anticipating a partition dispute, understanding these protections could make a significant difference in the outcome.