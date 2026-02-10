Proskauer Benefits Brief- Legal Insight on Compensation & Benefits [Podcast]
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

What happens at the bargaining table may lead an employer to close a facility, exit a line of business, go non-union, or opt for an entirely different compensation mix for its employees. All of these can trigger the employer's obligation to pay withdrawal liability.

In this episode of our multi-part series on withdrawal liability, senior counsel Neil Shah and partner Josh Fox unpack the ways in which withdrawal liability surfaces in labor negotiations and what employers can do about it.

© 2026 Proskauer Rose LLP.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Proskauer Rose LLP

Fourth Circuit Allows DEI-Related Executive Orders to Proceed
by: Evandro C Gigante , Guy Brenner
Ninth Circuit’s FOIA Ruling Moves Toward Implementation in EEO‑1 Disclosure Case
by: Guy Brenner , Mallory E. Knudsen
OFCCP Is Still Alive: Complaint Form Revisions, VEVRAA Recordkeeping Renewal, and FY2026 Funding
by: Guy Brenner , Mallory E. Knudsen
NLRB Refrain From Overturning Biden-Era Precedent – For Now
by: Michael J. Lebowich , Daniel H. Dorson
Another “Nuclear” Verdict Against A California Employer — $52 Million!
by: Cooper Halpern , Anthony J Oncidi
Seventh Circuit Holds Asset Sale Does Not Require Exclusion of Contributions from Withdrawal Liability Calculation
by: Neil V. Shah , Sydney L. Juliano
Proposed Rules Issued on Recent NYC Earned Safe and Sick Time Act Amendments
by: Evandro C Gigante , Laura M. Fant
IRS Issues Updated Safe Harbor Rollover Notices
by: Roberta K Chevlowe , Jay E. Jensen
Denied - Full D.C. Circuit Declines to Review Former NLRB Member Wilcox’s Suit Challenging Her Termination
by: Joshua S. Fox , Yonatan Grossman-Boder
ISS and Glass Lewis Release Compensation-Related Updates For 2026 Proxy Season
by: Jesse T. Foley , David B. Teigman
Expanded Protections for New York City Contracted Delivery Workers Take Effect
by: Allan S Bloom , Laura M. Fant
Fifth Circuit in Sirius Solutions Reverses Tax Court and Exempts Limited Partners from Self-Employment Tax
by: Richard M. Corn , Robert A. Friedman
Sign‑On Bonuses to Employees- OIG Warns of Heightened Risk
by: G. Patrick Regan , Matthew J. Westbrook

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 