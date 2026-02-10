Proskauer Benefits Brief- Legal Insight on Compensation & Benefits [Podcast]
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
What happens at the bargaining table may lead an employer to close a facility, exit a line of business, go non-union, or opt for an entirely different compensation mix for its employees. All of these can trigger the employer's obligation to pay withdrawal liability.
In this episode of our multi-part series on withdrawal liability, senior counsel Neil Shah and partner Josh Fox unpack the ways in which withdrawal liability surfaces in labor negotiations and what employers can do about it.
