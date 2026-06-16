Proskauer Benefits Brief: Legal Insight on Compensation & Benefits Episode 62: The Supreme Court Weighs in on Withdrawal Liability [Podcast]
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Last month, Proskauer secured a unanimous victory at the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of the Trustees of the IAM National Pension Fund. In a 9-0 decision authored by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the Court resolved a circuit split concerning how multiemployer pension plans calculate the liability of withdrawing employers.
In this episode of the Proskauer Benefits Brief, Neil Shah is joined by John Roberts, who argued the case before the Court, to discuss the Court’s rejection of the Second Circuit’s timing rule, the reasoning behind the opinion, and the implications for multiemployer pension plans, employers, actuaries, and future withdrawal liability disputes.
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