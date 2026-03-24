Proskauer Benefits Brief Episode 60: Private Investment Funds and Withdrawal Liability [Podcast]

In the next episode of our ongoing series on withdrawal liability, Neil Shah and Justin Alex are joined by Adam Scoll to explore how the withdrawal liability of a private investment fund’s portfolio company can extend to the fund itself (and potentially others). They discuss the “trade or business” and “common control” tests, the impact of the Sun Capital and Longroad decisions, and how fund structure, governance, and fee arrangements can influence exposure. The conversation also highlights practical considerations for diligence, deal structuring, and risk management, and why active oversight and ownership levels can have unintended consequences for funds and their advisors.