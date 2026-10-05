Proposition 211: What It Is and How It Impacts Your Political Advocacy in Arizona

As the November General Election approaches, organizations planning to weigh in on Arizona’s statewide and local elections need to understand the disclosure rules that now govern their political spending. In 2022, Arizona voters passed Proposition 211, known as the Voters' Right to Know Act. The law fundamentally changed the state’s campaign finance landscape by requiring organizations that spend significant amounts on election-related media to publicly disclose the original sources of the money behind those efforts. Whether you are a corporation, a nonprofit, a political action committee, or a trade association, understanding your obligations under Prop 211 is essential to avoiding penalties and staying compliant this election cycle.

Who Is Covered

Prop 211 applies broadly. It is not limited to traditional political committees. Nonprofits organized under Section 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code, business leagues, corporations, and even individuals may all be subject to the law’s disclosure and reporting requirements if they cross the applicable spending thresholds. Under Prop 211, a “covered person” can include any individual or entity that spends $50,000 or more on “campaign media spending” in a statewide election (such as a race for Governor, Attorney General, or a statewide ballot measure) or $25,000 or more on any other election (such as a legislative district or local race).

Prop 211 defines “campaign media spending” broadly to include spending on any public communication that: (i) promotes or opposes a candidate for elected office; (ii) supports or opposes a recall, initiative, or referendum; or (iii) constitutes other partisan campaign activity. This includes expenditures for advertising on television, radio, print media, digital platforms, mailers, and other similar channels. Notably, the definition extends beyond classic “vote for” or “vote against” messages. Public communications that promote, support, attack or oppose a candidate can also qualify as campaign media spending, even if they do not contain an explicit call to action at the ballot box, as well as certain communications that merely reference a candidate close in time to an election.

However, not every form of political speech or spending is captured by Prop 211’s reach. For example, certain nonpartisan voter registration and turnout efforts are excluded, as is publishing a book or documentary for distribution to the public or hosting a primary or nonpartisan debate between candidates or proponents and opponents of an initiative or referendum. Additionally, internal communications between an organization and its employees, stockholders, or bona fide members are excluded in most instances.

Implications On Political Advocacy

Once an organization becomes a covered person, it must file disclosure reports with the Arizona Secretary of State. The reporting obligations include both an initial report and ongoing supplemental reports. In addition to filing reports, covered persons must include specific disclaimers on their public communications that, at a minimum, must display the names of the three donors who made the largest contributions to the covered person during the election cycle.

Additionally, one of Prop 211's most significant features is its traceback requirement: the law follows the money to its original source—the person or business that actually earned the funds being spent on campaign media. Any donor who contributes more than $5,000 to a covered person during an election cycle must inform the covered person of the identity of any other person that contributed more than $2,500 in “original monies” that comprised the donation. Even if funds pass through multiple intermediary organizations, the covered person must trace and disclose the original source. Donors must maintain transfer records documenting these transfers for at least five years.

Legal Challenges & Practical Implications

Since its passage, Prop 211 has faced multiple constitutional challenges. The Arizona Supreme Court recently rejected a facial constitutional challenge to Prop 211 under the Arizona Constitution, though the Court left open the possibility that the plaintiffs could challenge the law’s disclosure requirements as applied to free-speech rights of specific parties. As of this writing, an additional challenge by Arizona legislative leaders on separation-of-powers grounds remains pending, though the law remains in effect.

Prop 211 represents a major shift in Arizona’s approach to political spending transparency. Organizations that plan to engage in campaign media spending this cycle should begin their compliance review now—well before spending thresholds are crossed—to ensure they have the systems, records, and processes in place to meet the law’s requirements. It is important to ensure you have a system in place to maintain appropriate transfer records for the required five-year retention period. Covered persons should also make sure that they have the capacity, either internally or with an outside compliance firm, to track and file the required reports and ensure public communications have the appropriate disclaimers.