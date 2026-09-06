Proposed Reform to Mexico’s Foreign Investment Law: National Security Screening for Investments in Sensitive Sectors

On August 30, 2026, President Claudia Sheinbaum submitted an initiative to the Senate to amend Mexico’s Foreign Investment Law (Ley de Inversión Extranjera, or “ LIE ”). Although the current Article 30 of the LIE authorizes the National Commission of Foreign Investment (Comisión Nacional de Inversiones Extranjeras, or “ CNIE ”) to block acquisitions by foreign investors on grounds of national security, that authority has not been exercised regularly in practice due to the absence of specific parameters and guidelines. The initiative proposes repealing Article 30 and replacing it with a new chapter on National Security in Foreign Investments (Título Sexto Bis — “De la Seguridad Nacional en las Inversiones Extranjeras”) which would establish a detailed regulatory framework for reviewing such transactions. In practical terms, the new chapter would create a case-by-case review mechanism requiring notification to the CNIE whenever a foreign investor seeks to acquire more than 49% of capital stock of a Mexican company that (i) exceeds an asset-value threshold (still to be determined by the CNIE within 180 days of the reform’s publication) and (ii) operates in a sector considered relevant to national security. In cases where foreign investment exceeds 49% of the capital stock, but the target Mexican company’s assets fall below the applicable threshold, the initiative provides for the possibility that the parties may file a voluntary notification with the CNIE. The sectors subject to national security review include: Strategic infrastructure : energy, transportation, healthcare, communications, mining, data processing and storage, digital systems, aerospace and defense, sensitive facilities, and land and buildings essential to the operation of this infrastructure. Critical technologies and dual-use products : AI, robotics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, aerospace and defense technologies, energy storage, quantum and nuclear technologies, nanotechnologies, and biotechnologies. Essential inputs : energy supply, raw materials, and food security. Sensitive information : access to personal data and the ability to control this information. It is expected that the CNIE will be able to expand this list through general resolution, without the need for legislative amendment. Key Changes to the CNIE’s Composition The initiative also outlines significant changes to the makeup of the CNIE. The following would be added as new members for national security matters: Voting members : the Ministry of Defense (Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional, SEDENA), the Ministry of the Navy (Secretaría de Marina, SEMAR), and the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana, SSPC). Non-voting members : the Attorney General’s Office (Fiscalía General de la República, FGR), the National Intelligence Center (Centro Nacional de Inteligencia, CNI), the Tax Administration Service (Servicio de Administración Tributaria, SAT), and the Financial Intelligence Unit (Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera, UIF). Procedure and Sanctions for National Security Matters The review process provides for an initial period of 60 business days, extendable by an additional 30 business days in complex cases. Within the first 20 business days, the CNIE may request supplementary information, with the review period suspended until the parties have fully responded. The notification must be filed jointly by the target Mexican company and the foreign investor with the CNIE’s Technical Secretariat. The initiative envisions three possible outcomes: Authorization : no national security risks or threats are identified, and the acquisition is deemed viable; Mitigation : the transaction is approved on the condition that the project be modified to address the identified risk; or Prohibition : the acquisition is blocked on national security grounds. One of the initiative’s most significant changes is the elimination of the afirmativa ficta rule for national security matters, under which a notification filing is deemed approved if the authority fails to issue a decision within the applicable timeframe. Under the initiative, if the CNIE fails to issue a decision within the applicable deadlines, the filing would be deemed denied. Regarding sanctions, the initiative would update Article 38 of the LIE, replacing references to minimum wages (salarios mínimos) with Units of Measurement and Update (Unidades de Medida y Actualización, or “ UMA ”). The new sanctions specific to the national security regime contemplate fines ranging from 5,000 to 200,000 times the daily UMA value (approximately MXN $586,550 to MXN $23.46 million, i.e., between US$34,400 and US$1.38 million) for the following violations: (i) transferring equity interests to a foreign investor after a denial of authorization or without having obtained a prior favorable resolution; and (ii) failing to comply with risk-mitigation measures imposed by the CNIE. The initiative has not yet been approved, and its progress will depend on the legislative process in Mexico. However, given the scope of the proposed changes, foreign investors and companies with operations in sensitive sectors in Mexico should begin considering the implications of this new regulatory framework for their transactions and corporate structures.

El 30 de agosto de 2026, la Presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum envió al Senado una iniciativa para reformar la Ley de Inversión Extranjera (“ LIE ”).Si bien el Artículo 30 vigente de la LIE faculta a la Comisión Nacional de Inversiones Extranjeras (“ CNIE ”) para impedir adquisiciones por parte de inversionistas extranjeros por razones de seguridad nacional, esa facultad en la práctica no se ha ejercido regularmente por la ausencia de parámetros y lineamientos específicos. La iniciativa propone derogar dicho artículo y sustituirlo por un nuevo Título Sexto Bis “De la seguridad nacional en las inversiones extranjeras”, que establecería un marco regulatorio detallado para la revisión de estas operaciones. En términos prácticos, este nuevo capítulo crearía un mecanismo de revisión caso por caso que establecería la obligación de notificar a la CNIE cuando un inversionista extranjero pretenda adquirir más del 49% del capital social de una empresa mexicana que (i) supere un umbral de activos (aún por definirse por la CNIE dentro de los 180 días posteriores a la publicación de la reforma) y (ii) opere en un sector considerado relevante para la seguridad nacional . En los casos en que la inversión extranjera supere el 49% del capital social, pero el valor de los activos de la sociedad mexicana no rebase el umbral aplicable, la iniciativa prevé la posibilidad de que las partes presenten una notificación voluntaria ante la CNIE. Los sectores sujetos a revisión de seguridad nacional incluyen: Infraestructura estratégica : energía, transporte, sanidad, comunicaciones, minería, tratamiento/almacenamiento de datos, sistemas digitales, aeroespacial, defensa, instalaciones sensibles, terrenos e inmuebles indispensables para el uso de la infraestructura. Tecnologías críticas y de doble uso : IA, robótica, semiconductores, ciberseguridad, tecnologías aeroespaciales y de defensa, almacenamiento de energía, cuánticas, nucleares, nanotecnologías y biotecnologías. Insumos fundamentales : suministro de energía, materias primas y seguridad alimentaria. Información sensible : acceso a datos personales y capacidad de controlar dicha información. Se prevé que la CNIE podrá ampliar esta lista mediante resolución general, sin necesidad de reforma legislativa. Cambios Clave en la Composición de la CNIE La iniciativa también establece cambios significativos en la composición de la CNIE. Se incorporarían como nuevos miembros en asuntos de seguridad nacional: Con voto : la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA), la Secretaría de Marina (SEMAR) y la Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana (SSPC). Con voz, pero sin voto : Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), el Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI), el Servicio de Administración Tributaria (SAT) y la Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera (UIF). Procedimiento y Sanciones en Materia de Seguridad Nacional El procedimiento de revisión de la notificación contempla un plazo inicial de 60 días hábiles, prorrogable por 30 días adicionales en casos de complejidad. Dentro de los primeros 20 días hábiles, la CNIE podrá solicitar información adicional, suspendiendo el plazo mientras los solicitantes desahogan la prevención. La notificación deberá presentarse conjuntamente por la sociedad mexicana y el inversionista extranjero ante la Secretaría Técnica de la CNIE. La iniciativa prevé tres posibles resultados para la resolución de la CNIE: Autorización : se determina que no existen riesgos ni amenazas para la seguridad nacional y la adquisición se declara viable; Mitigación : se autoriza la operación con la condición de que el proyecto sea modificado para atender el riesgo identificado; o Prohibición : se impide la adquisición por motivos de seguridad nacional. Uno de los aspectos más relevantes de la iniciativa es la eliminación de la afirmativa ficta para asuntos de seguridad nacional. Es decir, si la CNIE no resuelve dentro de los plazos aplicables, la solicitud se entendería negada. En materia de sanciones, la iniciativa actualiza el Artículo 38 de la LIE, sustituyendo las referencias a salarios mínimos por Unidades de Medida y Actualización (“ UMA ”). Las nuevas sanciones específicas del régimen de seguridad nacional contemplan multas de 5,000 a 200,000 veces el valor diario de la UMA (aproximadamente entre MXN $586,550 y MXN $23.46 millones, es decir, entre USD $34,400 y USD $1.38 millones) para los siguientes supuestos: (i) transferir participación accionaria a un inversionista extranjero después de haber recibido una denegación de autorización o sin contar con una resolución favorable previa; y (ii) incumplir las medidas de mitigación de riesgos impuestas por la CNIE. La iniciativa aún no ha sido aprobada y su avance dependerá del proceso legislativo en México. Sin embargo, dado el alcance de los cambios propuestos, los inversionistas extranjeros y las empresas con operaciones en sectores sensibles en México deberían considerar desde ahora las implicaciones de este nuevo marco regulatorio en sus transacciones y estructuras corporativas. Foley cuenta con el equipo y la capacidad para asistir a nuestros clientes en la evaluación y planificación que les permitan anticipar los efectos de esta propuesta legislativa, así como en caso de aprobarse y entrar en vigor, asistir a nuestros clientes en los procesos de obtención de este tipo de autorización ante la CNIE, de ser aplicables y necesarias.