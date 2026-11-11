Proposed Outbound Investment Rule Bans Biotech and Chinese AI

Under a proposed U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) rulemaking, U.S. investors would be barred from, or required to notify Treasury of, certain investments into businesses that work in certain sensitive strategic technologies tied to a country of concern. For most investors, that means investments with a nexus to China and its territories. Although a comprehensive summary of the proposed rule is outside the scope of this post, two notable expansions to the existing restrictions warrant examination. First, the proposed rule would bar most U.S. investment in Chinese AI companies, which is a significant tightening of the existing rule’s AI regulatory scheme. Second, the proposed rule would categorize biotechnology as a prohibited technology, sweeping in a range of commercial activities from developing pharmaceutical compounds to producing biological sequencing tools.

I. COINS: The Basics

The Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security Act (COINS) was signed into law on December 18, 2025. COINS builds on the existing outbound investment rules that have been in effect since early January 2025. Like those rules, the proposed COINS rules sort covered investments into two discrete categories: (1) notifiable transactions, which are allowed but require the investor to file a notice with Treasury; and (2) prohibited transactions, which, as the category suggests, are outright prohibited. COINS, together with Treasury’s proposed rules, adds high-performance computing, hypersonics and biotechnology to the sectors covered. And while biotechnology is not among the sectors named in COINS, Treasury added it under its statutory authority to designate additional technology categories.

COINS also expanded the list of in-scope countries, referred to as countries of concern, to include Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela under the Maduro regime. Treasury notes, however, that the Maduro regime no longer exists, so the Venezuela designation appears to have no current application. Consistent with the existing rules, China and the Hong Kong and Macau Special Administrative Regions remain in scope.

Transactions within the scope of the proposed rules – defined as “covered national security transactions” – largely track the basic structure of the existing rules. The proposed rules bring into scope any direct or indirect outbound investment by a U.S. person in an entity with a nexus to a country of concern engaged in covered activities tied to certain sensitive technology sectors. While the proposed rules introduce a range of comprehensive adjustments and new definitions, the expansion of what it means to “develop” covered technology warrants attention.

Many covered technologies turn on whether the relevant company “develops” the technology. The proposal would expand “develop” to include work done through affiliates, turning another party’s designs into a finished product, and providing “high-level oversight” or strategic direction before production. As a result, contract manufacturers and holding companies could be treated as developers even when others undertake the hands-on technical work.

Treasury is seeking comments on the proposed rule by December 7, 2026, and COINS requires final regulations by March 2027. We anticipate that the effective date will closely follow the release of the final rule.

II. Artificial Intelligence: From Nuanced to Prohibited

The current rules distinguish between AI transactions by computing power requirements and use cases. Treasury now says no single measure separates advanced models, because developers improve capability in other ways, such as synthetic data and new post-training techniques. As a result, investment in any geographically in-scope business that is developing any AI system[1] would be prohibited, and the notification-only category under the existing rule would disappear.

The definition of AI system is broad. It covers not only the AI itself but any software, hardware, or application that runs in whole or in part on it, including AI agent tools and AI-enabled robots, autonomous vehicles and unmanned systems. A company that builds on a third-party model is treated as developing AI if it “enhances or extends” that model, for example by adding an agent layer. However, the use of an off-the-shelf model for internal, non-commercial purposes, including internal fine-tuning, remains outside the scope of the prohibition.

That means any Chinese company that builds its own model or builds agentic or other layers that extend a third-party model would be off-limits. Whether simply incorporating a third-party model into a commercial product constitutes “development” is unresolved. Notably, Treasury’s first penalty under the existing program involved an unnotified investment by a U.S. company’s foreign fund in a Chinese AI and robotics company. Under the proposed rules, that type of investment would likely be banned outright, not just reportable.

III. Biotechnology: A Broad Ban

The proposed rules would prohibit developing, engineering or using biological systems to make or control certain products. Those include pharmaceutical compounds, from small molecules to cell and gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies, along with controlled toxins, energetic materials, novel functional materials and biofuels. It would also cover brain-computer interfaces, export-controlled biomanufacturing equipment, sequencing, certain cytometry and mass spectrometry instruments, bioinformatics tools and lab automation. Biotech, along with AI, also has no notification-only category (as with quantum computing under the current regulations).

Treasury acknowledges that these proposed limits could create public health risks. It asks for comments on narrowing the pharmaceutical category to frontier technologies and on excluding certain biofuels. Transaction structure will be a key driver. Licensing alone is not a covered transaction, but regulatory risk does arise where the transaction includes equity, convertible instruments, or any arrangements that Treasury could treat as a joint venture. Although the proposed rules permit a national interest exemption, and the listed factors include U.S. public health needs, given the required interagency coordination and significant factual and procedural hurdles, we anticipate that this exception will largely be unavailable in practice.

IV. COINS Interregnum: What Investors Should Track

The final rule’s effective date will matter. Capital calls under binding commitments entered into before the effective date, and conversions of instruments acquired before that date, would likely be excepted. Transactions that close before the effective date would remain subject to the current outbound rules. Without the AI compute threshold in the current rules, AI diligence will turn on what the target actually does. In evaluating any transaction, Treasury will weigh what the investor knew, and failing to conduct a reasonable and diligent inquiry may create regulatory risk.

The stakes are also high for investors. The proposed rules contemplate divestment of any covered transaction in a prohibited technology, which now includes essentially every covered AI and biotech transaction.

Conclusion

For AI and biotech investors, the question is shifting from whether to notify Treasury to whether a transaction can proceed in the first place. Investors should map which of their portfolio companies and pipeline transactions touch those sectors, update diligence questionnaires and fund documents, and consider submitting a comment. Proskauer’s national security team includes lawyers with senior-level CFIUS experience at the U.S. Department of Justice and expertise in UK and European national security and investment review regimes. We leverage this depth of experience to help clients assess their exposure, structure transactions, and drive deal certainty in sensitive strategic technologies.

[1] Executive Order 14434 requires federal agencies to use “Super Intelligence” (SI) instead of “AI” and the NPRM follows that directive.