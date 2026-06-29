Proposed DHS Rule Could Change How International Students Maintain F-1, J-1 Visa Status
Monday, June 29, 2026

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Takeaways

  • DHS rule cleared by the White House and would replace the long-standing “duration of status” (D/S) framework with fixed admission periods.
  • Extension filings and increased government oversight may create additional administrative burdens and uncertainty for visa holders.
  • The proposal has not been finalized, and the current D/S system remains in effect.

A proposed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rule that recently cleared White House review could fundamentally change how international students maintain lawful status in the United States. If finalized, the rule (“Establishing a Fixed Time Period of Admission and an Extension of Stay Procedure for Nonimmigrant Academic Students, Exchange Visitors, and Representatives of Foreign Information Media”) would eliminate the long-standing “duration of status” (D/S) framework and replace it with fixed periods of admission.

Under the proposal, most F-1 students and J-1 exchange visitors would be admitted for no more than four years (or the length of their academic program, if shorter). Individuals needing additional time to complete a degree, change academic levels, or pursue post-completion training would be required to file an extension of stay application with USCIS.

Practical implications include:

  • Greater uncertainty for employers that rely on international graduates, particularly in STEM fields, if students encounter delays or complications obtaining status extensions.
  • Additional compliance obligations for educational institutions, as authority over status extensions would shift from schools and to federal immigration authorities.
  • Increased immigration planning needs for students, employers, and universities to avoid potential gaps in lawful status.

DHS has stated that the proposed changes are intended to strengthen oversight, improve tracking of nonimmigrants, reduce overstays, and enhance program integrity. At the same time, universities, employers, and immigration advocates have expressed concerns that mandatory extension filings could increase processing delays, disrupt degree completion — particularly for doctoral and research programs exceeding four years — and make U.S. educational institutions less attractive to international students.

Although the White House Office of Management and Budget has completed its review of the proposed rule, it has not yet been published in the Federal Register and could be revised or challenged before taking effect. Until then, the current duration of status framework remains in place.

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