On November 19, 2026, the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published a proposed rule (the “Proposed Rule”) entitled “Medicare, Medicaid, and Marketplace Programs: Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare” (CRUSH).

CMS estimates the Proposed Rule, if implemented, will result in approximately $379 million in costs from 2027 to 2036, and more than $90 billion in projected federal savings.

It’s the latest in an all-of-government approach to fighting health care fraud that has ramped up in 2026. As Epstein Becker Green wrote in March, the CRUSH request for information (RFI) sought input from a range of stakeholders on preventing, detecting, and responding to fraud, waste, abuse in Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the health insurance marketplace.

The RFI came as CMS was investigating Medicaid programs in New York and Minnesota, citing concerns about fraud and waste. The Proposed Rule also refers to Executive Order 14395, establishing the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud; and the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, which has resulted in charges against 455 defendants—including 90 doctors and other licensed medical professionals—for alleged participation in health care fraud schemes involving more than $6.5 billion (see EBG blog posts here and here).

CRUSH has five objectives, described below.

Strengthening State Medicaid and CHIP Oversight

If finalized, the Proposed Rule would expand the authority of CMS to enforce program integrity and strengthen state accountability when addressing fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicaid and CHIP, improving collaboration between state and federal efforts (see the CMS Fact Sheet under “Medicaid and CHIP Program Integrity” for details). Generally, the proposals involve:

facilitating states’ ability to rapidly suspend Medicaid payments based on credible allegations of fraud and strengthening state fraud reporting requirements;

establishing consistent provider identification requirements to increase state and federal oversight capabilities;

increasing oversight of Medicaid and CHIP beneficiary eligibility determination errors;

establishing strengthened state program integrity corrective action plan requirements to ensure compliance with federal requirements;

requiring prompt reporting and return of Medicaid overpayments;

enhancing managed care integrity reporting;

broadening grounds for Medicaid provider denials and terminations;

increasing data reporting on provider ownership; and

requiring electronic visit verification (EVV) data review for specific activities.

Reinvigorating the Medicare Advantage (MA) Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) Program and Holding Plan Sponsors Accountable

CMS is proposing reforms to the MA RADV program as well as provisions to make referrals of substantiated or suspicious fraud, waste, and abuse mandatory for MA organizations and Part D plan sponsors. It also proposes expanding the required reporting of credible allegations of fraud payment suspensions by pharmacies to all provider and supplier types. These efforts build on CMS’s aggressive May 2025 plan to expand its efforts to address fraud, waste, and abuse in MA (see EBG blog post here).

The CMS Fact Sheet on the Proposed Rule notes that the agency currently requires reporting of inappropriate prescribing of opioids and payment suspensions for pharmacies based on credible allegations of fraud but does not require reporting of payment suspensions based on credible allegations of fraud for other provider or supplier types.

Regarding RADV Program reforms, the Proposed Rule would codify that CMS would not apply a fee-for-service (FFS) adjuster, would determine the applicable sampling methodology, and would begin extrapolation of audit findings with payment year (PY) 2018 audits. It would also establish a regulatory framework identifying the extraordinary circumstances that would qualify a plan sponsor for a hardship exception.

Establishing Enhanced Medicare Provider Enrollment and Oversight Requirements

CMS proposes to tighten provider enrollment safeguards across Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP by

strengthening identity verification.

accelerating reporting of changes in enrollment information. The CMS Fact Sheet on the Proposed Rule notes that under current regulations, providers and suppliers generally have 30 calendar days to report critical changes to Medicare enrollment information, such as changes in practice location, ownership, or adverse legal actions, and up to 90 calendar days to report other types of changes. The Proposed Rule would require all providers and suppliers to report any change to their enrollment information within 30 calendar days, regardless of the type of change to the provider or supplier.

expanding grounds for enrollment denial and revocation. The CMS Fact Sheet notes that the Proposed Rule would add a new ground for denial or revocation when a provider or supplier has a domestic or foreign owner, managing employee, organization, partner, officer, or director whose identity cannot be confirmed, or whom CMS determines poses an undue risk of fraud, waste, and abuse.

adding a requirement that all providers and suppliers billing MA be enrolled in Original Medicare. The CMS Fact Sheet notes that the Proposed Rule would create an exception for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) plans.



Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) Benefit

CMS proposes strengthening protections against fraudulent and high-pressure marketing by DMEPOS suppliers, including expanding the prohibition on unsolicited contact and ensuring transparency regarding domestic and foreign marketers. CMS also proposes reinforcing DMEPOS surety bond requirements to reduce Medicare Trust Fund losses when overpayments occur.

The CMS Fact Sheet notes that a new proposed regulation, modeled on 31 C.F.R. § 223.17(b)(1), would establish a process by which CMS may decline bonds from noncompliant sureties, to protect the Medicare Trust Funds.

DMEPOS suppliers are currently required to report owners with a 5 percent or greater interest, general and limited partners, managing employees, and corporate officers and directors. The Proposed Rule would expand this disclosure requirement to include additional associated entities, such as companies that furnish marketing, fulfillment, wholesale, or device manufacturing services to the supplier.

Current regulations (42 C.F.R. § 424.57(a)) define “sufficient evidence” of surety bond liability. The Proposed Rule would revise this definition to include greater detail as to what constitutes “sufficient evidence.”

Current regulations (42 C.F.R. § 424.57(c)(11)) prohibit DMEPOS suppliers from contacting beneficiaries by telephone without prior permission, subject to limited exceptions. The Proposed Rule would expand this prohibition to also cover text messages and add a new § 424.57(c)(31) to address social media direct messages, email without an opt-out feature, and door-to-door solicitation, subject to the same exceptions that currently apply to telephone contact.

Crushing Marketplace Fraud

CMS proposes to “greatly strengthen” its authority to suspend or terminate agents, brokers, and web brokers engaging in abusive conduct and to exclude or terminate agents, brokers, and web brokers who pose an unacceptable risk of fraud, waste, and abuse—including those convicted of certain felonies or misdemeanors. CMS further proposes to increase transparency in enforcement actions following findings of agent, broker, and web broker (A/B) noncompliance with regulatory standards; and to enhance the security of exchange systems and consumer information.

The CMS Fact Sheet notes that under current regulations (45 C.F.R. § 155.220(g)(1)-(3)), HHS may terminate an A/B’s Marketplace agreement(s) after 30 calendar days' notice, or immediately upon loss of required state licensing, but no authority currently exists to exclude A/Bs based on felony convictions or A/Bs who have been subjected to adverse actions based on past misconduct related to fraud, waste, and abuse.

Under current regulations (45 C.F.R. § 155.220(g)(5)), CMS may suspend an A/B's Marketplace agreement(s) for up to 90 calendar days based on a "reasonable suspicion of fraud" involving personally identifiable information. The Proposed Rule would replace this standard with a suspension authority based on a credible allegation of abusive conduct and a finding that the conduct may cause consumer harm, with a 30-calendar day opportunity to refute the allegation. CMS would decide whether to lift the suspension within the 90-calendar day suspension period and would apply a preponderance of the evidence standard for terminations for cause.

Under current regulations (45 C.F.R. § 155.220(g)(1)-(3)), CMS may terminate an A/B's Marketplace agreement(s) if the A/B does not resolve to CMS’ satisfaction identified noncompliance within 30 calendar days, where that noncompliance is "sufficiently severe." The Proposed Rule would replace the current "opportunity to resolve" standard with an "opportunity to refute," clarifying that CMS may terminate an A/B's Marketplace agreement even where the A/B corrects identified noncompliance within the 30-calendar day period, and encouraging earlier A/B participation in the enforcement process. To increase transparency and improve the consistency of enforcement actions, CMS is also proposing to replace the "sufficiently severe" standard with a defined list of factors that CMS may consider when determining whether to terminate an A/B's Marketplace agreement following a noncompliance finding.

A/B Marketplace agreements currently prohibit A/Bs from accessing Marketplace systems from outside the United States. CMS is proposing to codify a regulatory standard prohibiting A/Bs from accessing Marketplace systems from outside the United States, including access from within the United States routed outside the country through a virtual private network.

Summary and Takeaways

If finalized as proposed, the Proposed Rule would mark a decisive shift from pay-and-chase recovery toward front-end fraud prevention. CMS would target every major federal health program at once: Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, Original Medicare, DMEPOS, and the Marketplace. The Proposed Rule would also expand CMS’s enforcement authority, tighten state accountability, and lower several enforcement thresholds. As a result, stakeholders could face heavier compliance burdens across the board. Organizations should assess the potential operational and compliance burdens the Proposed Rule would impose, evaluate whether their current compliance and governance programs would be aligned to prevent or mitigate the associated risks, and decide whether to submit comments to CMS before the comment deadline.