Prop 65 Pulse: July 2026 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims
Monday, August 31, 2026
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California’s Proposition 65 (“Prop. 65”), the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, requires, among other things, sellers of products to provide a “clear and reasonable warning” if use of the product results in a knowing and intentional exposure to one of more than 900 different chemicals “known to the State of California” to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity, which are included on The Proposition 65 List. For additional background information, see the Special Focus article, California's Proposition 65: A Regulatory Conundrum.

Because Prop. 65 permits enforcement of the law by private individuals (the so-called bounty hunter provision), this section of the statute has long been a source of significant claims and litigation in California. It has also gone a long way in helping to create a plaintiff’s bar that specializes in such lawsuits. This is because the statute allows recovery of attorney’s fees, in addition to the imposition of civil penalties as high as $2,500 per day per violation. Thus, the costs of litigation and settlement can be substantial.

In July of 2026, product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers were the targets of 621 new Notices of Violation (“Notices”) and amended Notices, alleging a violation of Prop. 65 for failure to provide a warning for their products. This was based on the alleged presence of the following chemicals in these products. Noteworthy trends and categories from new Notices sent in July 2026 are excerpted and discussed below. A complete list of all new and amended Notices sent in July 2026 can be found on the California Attorney General’s website, located here: 60-Day Notice Search.
Food and Drug    
Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals
Dietary Supplements: Notices include protein powder, Ashwaganda powder, and psyllium husk powder

108

Notices

 Cadmium and Lead and Lead Compounds
Fruits and Vegetables: Notices include apricots, spinach, kale, and olives

74

Notices

 Cadmium and Lead and Lead Compounds
Prepared Food and Snacks: Notices include chips, crackers, sunflower seeds, and mixed nuts

72

Notices

 Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds and Lead and Lead Compounds
Dried Fruit and Snacks: Notices including peanut butter pretzels, raisins, dates, and pepitas

42

Notices

 Aflatoxins and Ochratoxin A
Seafood: Notices include shrimp, mussels, seaweed snacks, and crab cakes

30

Notices

 Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds and Lead and Lead Compounds
Noodles, Pasta, Rice, and Grains: Notices include quinoa, barley, spinach fettuccine, and ramen

26

Notices

 Cadmium and Lead and Lead Compounds
Spices, Sauces, and Tea: Notices include matcha, cinnamon powder, and harissa paste

26

Notices

 Cadmium and Lead and Lead Compounds
Alcoholic Beverages

14

Notices

 Ethyl Alcohol in Alcoholic Beverages
Vitamin A

6

Notices

 Retinol
Turkish Figs, Corn Meal, and Corn Tortillas

5

Notices

 Fumonisin B1
THC Products

5

Notices

 Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol
Vegan Lifestyle Mix

1

Notice

 Lead and Lead Compounds and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)
Cosmetics and Personal Care    
Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals
Cosmetics and Personal Care Products: Notices include soap and hair masks

5

Notices

 Diethanolamine and Coconut Oil Diethanolamine Condensate (Cocamide Diethanolamine)
Consumer Products    
Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals
Glass, Ceramics, and Brass: Notices include mugs, plates, and coasters

144

Notices

 Lead and Lead Compounds
Bags and Vinyl Items: Notices include shoe cleaning kits, faux christmas trees, and cosmetics bags

32

Notices

 Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP), Diisononyl phthalate (DINP), and Di-n-butyl phthalate (DBP)
Household Items and Clothing: Notices include shirts and backpacks

14

Notices

 PFOA
Leather Goods: Notices include wallets and shoes

13

Notices

 Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds)
Receipts

1

Notice

 Bisphenol S (BPS)
Environmental    
Unleaded Gasoline (Wholly Vaporized)

3

Notices

 Unleaded Gasoline
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