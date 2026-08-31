Prop 65 Pulse: July 2026 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims

|Food and Drug
|
|
|Product Category
|Notice(s)
|Alleged Chemicals
|Dietary Supplements: Notices include protein powder, Ashwaganda powder, and psyllium husk powder
|
108
Notices
|Cadmium and Lead and Lead Compounds
|Fruits and Vegetables: Notices include apricots, spinach, kale, and olives
|
74
Notices
|Cadmium and Lead and Lead Compounds
|Prepared Food and Snacks: Notices include chips, crackers, sunflower seeds, and mixed nuts
|
72
Notices
|Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds and Lead and Lead Compounds
|Dried Fruit and Snacks: Notices including peanut butter pretzels, raisins, dates, and pepitas
|
42
Notices
|Aflatoxins and Ochratoxin A
|Seafood: Notices include shrimp, mussels, seaweed snacks, and crab cakes
|
30
Notices
|Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds and Lead and Lead Compounds
|Noodles, Pasta, Rice, and Grains: Notices include quinoa, barley, spinach fettuccine, and ramen
|
26
Notices
|Cadmium and Lead and Lead Compounds
|Spices, Sauces, and Tea: Notices include matcha, cinnamon powder, and harissa paste
|
26
Notices
|Cadmium and Lead and Lead Compounds
|Alcoholic Beverages
|
14
Notices
|Ethyl Alcohol in Alcoholic Beverages
|Vitamin A
|
6
Notices
|Retinol
|Turkish Figs, Corn Meal, and Corn Tortillas
|
5
Notices
|Fumonisin B1
|THC Products
|
5
Notices
|Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol
|Vegan Lifestyle Mix
|
1
Notice
|Lead and Lead Compounds and Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)
|Cosmetics and Personal Care
|
|
|Product Category
|Notice(s)
|Alleged Chemicals
|Cosmetics and Personal Care Products: Notices include soap and hair masks
|
5
Notices
|Diethanolamine and Coconut Oil Diethanolamine Condensate (Cocamide Diethanolamine)
|Consumer Products
|
|
|Product Category
|Notice(s)
|Alleged Chemicals
|Glass, Ceramics, and Brass: Notices include mugs, plates, and coasters
|
144
Notices
|Lead and Lead Compounds
|Bags and Vinyl Items: Notices include shoe cleaning kits, faux christmas trees, and cosmetics bags
|
32
Notices
|Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP), Diisononyl phthalate (DINP), and Di-n-butyl phthalate (DBP)
|Household Items and Clothing: Notices include shirts and backpacks
|
14
Notices
|PFOA
|Leather Goods: Notices include wallets and shoes
|
13
Notices
|Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds)
|Receipts
|
1
Notice
|Bisphenol S (BPS)
|Environmental
|
|
|Unleaded Gasoline (Wholly Vaporized)
|
3
Notices
|Unleaded Gasoline