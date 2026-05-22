Prop 65 Pulse: April 2026 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims

|Food and Drug
|
|
|Product Category
|Notice(s)
|Alleged Chemicals
|Dietary Supplements: Notices include protein powder, protein shakes, daily greens powder, and moringa leaf powder
|
76
Notices
______________________
3
Notices
|
Cadmium, Lead and Lead Compounds
______________________
Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)
|Assorted Prepared Food and Snacks: Notices include chips, cookies, and granola
|
57
Notices
|Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds, Lead and Lead Compounds
|Fruits and Vegetables: Notices include arugula, tomatoes, and dried pineapple
|
46
Notices
______________________
1
Notice
|
Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds, Lead and Lead Compounds
______________________
PFOA
|Seafood: Notices include crab meat, clams, and tuna
|
42
Notices
______________________
9
Notices
|
Lead and Lead Compounds, Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds
______________________
Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS), PFOA
|Spices, Sauces, and Tea: Notices include matcha, masala chai mix, and ground cinnamon
|
22
Notices
|Lead and Lead Compounds
|Noodles, Pasta, and Grains: Notices include ramen and fettucine
|
14
Notices
|Lead and Cadmium
|Nut and Seed Products: Notices include seed butter, peanut butter, and sunflower kernels
|
12
Notices
|Lead and Cadmium
|Cannabis Products: Notices include gummies, energy drinks, and root beer
|
5
Notices
|Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol
|Nicotine Gum
|
4
Notices
|Nicotine
|Peanut Oil
|
1
Notice
|Aflatoxins
|Coconut Milk
|
1
Notice
|Lead
|Cosmetics and Personal Care
|
|
|Product Category
|Notice(s)
|Alleged Chemicals
|Bath Products and Cosmetics: Notices include mascara, shampoo, cleanser, and body conditioner
|
14
Notices
|Diethanolamine
|Personal Care Products: Notices include serum sprays
|
1
Notice
|1,4-Dioxane
|Consumer Products
|
|
|Product Category
|Notice(s)
|Alleged Chemicals
|Tools: Notices include solders and hoses
|
47
Notices
|Lead and Lead Compounds, and Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP)
|Glass, Ceramics, and Other Housewares: Notices include mugs and glass frames
|
30
Notices
|Lead
|Household Items: Notices include tabletops, jars, and bowls
|
23
Notices
|
Lead and
Di-n-butyl phthalate (DBP)
|Miscellaneous Consumer Products: Notices include car floor mats, garment organizers, and safety vests
|
21
Notices
|Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds), Lead, DEHP, and DBP
|Wearable Accessories: Notices include gloves, leather leash, and brooches
|
21
Notices
|Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds), DEHP, and Lead
|Receipts, Thermal Receipts, and Receipt Paper
|
16
Notices
|Bisphenol A (BPA) and Bisphenol S (BPS)
|Bags and Cases
|
14
Notices
|DEHP and Diisononyl phthalate (DINP)
|Clothing: Notices include shirts and shorts
|
7
Notices
|DEHP, PFOS, and PFOA
|Containers: Notices include phone cases and zipper pouches
|
5
Notices
|Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds) and DEHP
|Clothing: Notices include pants and jackets
|
4
Notices
|PFOA
|Sports Gear: Notices include pickleball paddles and dumbbells
|
3
Notices
|DEHP and DINP