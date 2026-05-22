Prop 65 Pulse: April 2026 Bounty Hunter Plaintiff Claims
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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California’s Proposition 65 (“Prop. 65”), the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, requires, among other things, sellers of products to provide a “clear and reasonable warning” if use of the product results in a knowing and intentional exposure to one of more than 900 different chemicals “known to the State of California” to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity, which are included on The Proposition 65 List. For additional background information, see the Special Focus article, California's Proposition 65: A Regulatory Conundrum.

Because Prop. 65 permits enforcement of the law by private individuals (the so-called bounty hunter provision), this section of the statute has long been a source of significant claims and litigation in California. It has also gone a long way in helping to create a plaintiff’s bar that specializes in such lawsuits. This is because the statute allows recovery of attorney’s fees, in addition to the imposition of civil penalties as high as $2,500 per day per violation. Thus, the costs of litigation and settlement can be substantial.

The purpose of Keller and Heckman’s latest publication, Prop 65 Pulse, is to provide our readers with an idea of the ongoing trends in bounty hunter activity. 

In April of 2026, product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers were the targets of 499 new Notices of Violation (“Notices”) and amended Notices, alleging a violation of Prop. 65 for failure to provide a warning for their products. This was based on the alleged presence of the following chemicals in these products. Noteworthy trends and categories from new Notices sent in April 2026 are excerpted and discussed below. A complete list of all new and amended Notices sent in April 2026 can be found on the California Attorney General’s website, located here: 60-Day Notice Search.
Food and Drug    
Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals
Dietary Supplements: Notices include protein powder, protein shakes, daily greens powder, and moringa leaf powder

76

Notices

______________________

 

3

Notices

Cadmium, Lead and Lead Compounds

______________________

 

Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)
Assorted Prepared Food and Snacks: Notices include chips, cookies, and granola

57

Notices

 Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds, Lead and Lead Compounds
Fruits and Vegetables: Notices include arugula, tomatoes, and dried pineapple

46

Notices

 

______________________

 

1

Notice

Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds, Lead and Lead Compounds

______________________

 

PFOA
Seafood: Notices include crab meat, clams, and tuna

42

Notices

 

______________________

 

9

Notices

Lead and Lead Compounds, Cadmium and Cadmium Compounds

______________________

Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS), PFOA
Spices, Sauces, and Tea: Notices include matcha, masala chai mix, and ground cinnamon

22

Notices

 Lead and Lead Compounds
Noodles, Pasta, and Grains: Notices include ramen and fettucine

14

Notices

 Lead and Cadmium
Nut and Seed Products: Notices include seed butter, peanut butter, and sunflower kernels

12

Notices

 Lead and Cadmium
Cannabis Products: Notices include gummies, energy drinks, and root beer

5

Notices

 Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol
Nicotine Gum

4

Notices

 Nicotine
Peanut Oil

1

Notice

 Aflatoxins
Coconut Milk

1

Notice

 Lead
Cosmetics and Personal Care    
Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals
Bath Products and Cosmetics: Notices include mascara, shampoo, cleanser, and body conditioner

14

Notices

 Diethanolamine
Personal Care Products: Notices include serum sprays

1

Notice

 1,4-Dioxane
Consumer Products    
Product Category Notice(s) Alleged Chemicals
Tools: Notices include solders and hoses

47

Notices

 Lead and Lead Compounds, and Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate (DEHP)
Glass, Ceramics, and Other Housewares: Notices include mugs and glass frames

30

Notices

 Lead
Household Items: Notices include tabletops, jars, and bowls

23

Notices

Lead and

Di-n-butyl phthalate (DBP)
Miscellaneous Consumer Products: Notices include car floor mats, garment organizers, and safety vests

21

Notices

 Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds), Lead, DEHP, and DBP
Wearable Accessories: Notices include gloves, leather leash, and brooches

21

Notices

 Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds), DEHP, and Lead
Receipts, Thermal Receipts, and Receipt Paper

16

Notices

 Bisphenol A (BPA) and Bisphenol S (BPS)
Bags and Cases

14

Notices

 DEHP and Diisononyl phthalate (DINP)
Clothing: Notices include shirts and shorts

7

Notices

 DEHP, PFOS, and PFOA
Containers: Notices include phone cases and zipper pouches

5

Notices

 Chromium (Hexavalent Compounds) and DEHP
Clothing: Notices include pants and jackets

4

Notices

 PFOA
Sports Gear: Notices include pickleball paddles and dumbbells

3

Notices

 DEHP and DINP
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