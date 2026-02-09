A Proactive Approach to Infrastructure Modernization

Nashville’s Winter Storm Exposes Infrastructure Vulnerabilities That New State Legislation Could Address

The Case for Hardened Infrastructure

Nashville’s ice storm provides a stark illustration of why infrastructure resilience matters. When three-quarters of an inch of ice accumulated on power lines and trees, the overhead distribution system experienced catastrophic failure. Utility poles snapped. Lines came down across roadways, blocking emergency access and creating electrocution hazards. Ice-laden trees fell into power lines even in areas where service had already been restored, causing repeated outages that frustrated restoration efforts. These repeated outages have now become a focus of local political news. Personally, my house was without power for 6 days.

Underground power lines would have avoided much of this damage. While undergrounding is not a cure-all, underground systems may take longer to repair when damage does occur. Research consistently shows that buried lines experience far fewer weather-related outages than overhead systems.

The challenge is cost. Installing power lines underground in existing neighborhoods costs three to five million dollars per mile[1], far more than maintaining overhead systems. For most utility providers, a system-wide conversion is too expensive to be realistic. But new developments present a different calculation. When infrastructure is installed for the first time, the incremental cost of underground utilities is much more manageable, and the long-term benefits of reduced maintenance and improved reliability can justify the investment. This is especially true when calculating the human aspect of being without power.

Infrastructure Development Districts: A Path for Resilience

Tennessee’s recent adoption of Infrastructure Development District legislation offers a promising approach to the state’s infrastructure needs. The Real Estate Infrastructure Development Act of 2025 establishes standardized procedures for creating special assessment districts that allow developers access to public financing mechanisms in exchange for building infrastructure.

The legislative intent behind these IDD laws is explicitly to establish a uniform procedure for district creation and operation, including the levy and collection of special assessments crucial for funding infrastructure projects. IDDs complement existing municipal powers rather than replacing them, providing an additional layer of authority that allows municipalities to manage infrastructure development more effectively while retaining local control.

Here is where opportunity meets necessity. Under the IDD framework, local governments can ask for new developments to include hardened utilities such as underground power lines. Developers gain access to bond financing and special assessment mechanisms that make enhanced infrastructure economically viable. The public benefits from more resilient systems without bearing the full upfront cost through general taxation. Future property owners within the district pay assessments that reflect the value of the infrastructure serving their properties.

Consider the following practical application: a developer proposes the development of a new residential subdivision within a rapidly growing municipality in Tennessee. Under traditional development practices, the developer would typically install only the minimum infrastructure required to satisfy applicable regulatory standards, normally overhead electrical distribution lines, to minimize development costs. But with an IDD, a municipality or county can work with the developer to establish a district that finances underground utilities through special assessments on the new lots. The developer avoids bearing the full infrastructure cost upfront, while the municipality ensures new residents will not face the same vulnerability that the Nashville area experienced this week.

The Cost of Inaction

Tennessee is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, with hundreds of thousands of new residents arriving each decade. Every new subdivision built with overhead power lines, every development approved without consideration for infrastructure resilience, represents a decision that will shape the state’s vulnerability to future disasters for generations. The ice storm that paralyzed Nashville this week will not be the last severe weather event to test Tennessee’s infrastructure.

The human cost of infrastructure failure is difficult to quantify but impossible to ignore. Older residents had to flee their homes, losing power to medical devices. Families with young children sought warmth in hotels miles from their neighborhoods. Small businesses lost inventory and revenue during days without power. Schools remained closed for over a week. Medical appointments were canceled. The economic disruption rippled across the region.

These costs will recur with every major storm unless Tennessee takes a different approach. The state cannot prevent ice storms, tornadoes, or floods; unfortunately, all disasters are common to the area. But it can ensure that the infrastructure serving its growing population is designed to withstand predictable challenges, and it can provide local governments with the legal tools and state support they need to make resilient infrastructure development practical and affordable.

[1] See https://www.kimley-horn.com/news-insights/perspectives/undergrounding-hidden-helper-disaster-prep/