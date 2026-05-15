Privileged Matters- A Closer Look at Attorney-Client Privilege [Podcast]
Tuesday, May 19, 2026
In this episode, Limo Cherian and Nora Becerra focus on key issues faced by in-house counsel and compliance teams as they address attorney-client privilege concerns. Their discussion focuses on the complexities of privilege that arise during healthcare investigations, specifically those involving fraud and abuse.
Current Public Notices
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
Published: 18 May, 2026
Published: 13 May, 2026
Published: 12 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 6 May, 2026
Published: 27 April, 2026
Published: 21 April, 2026
Published: 20 April, 2026
Published: 8 April, 2026
Published: 27 March, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
More from K&L Gates LLP
Upcoming Events
Jun
11
2026
Jun
15
2026
Jun
25
2026