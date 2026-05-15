Privileged Matters- A Closer Look at Attorney-Client Privilege [Podcast]
by: Limo T. Cherian, Nora E. Becerra, K&L Gates LLP  K&L Gates Triage
Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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In this episode, Limo Cherian and Nora Becerra focus on key issues faced by in-house counsel and compliance teams as they address attorney-client privilege concerns. Their discussion focuses on the complexities of privilege that arise during healthcare investigations, specifically those involving fraud and abuse.

Copyright 2026 K & L Gates

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