Private Market Talks: Why Private Markets Are Going Mainstream with VanEck's Christian Munafo [Podcast]
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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In the latest episode of Private Market Talks, Christian Munafo, Portfolio Manager of Growth Equity at VanEck, joins Howard Beber to discuss the evolution of the non-traditional secondaries market, the rise of late-stage private investing, and the growing convergence of public and private markets.

Christian explains how the secondaries market has expanded beyond traditional LP transactions, how investors are finding liquidity in an increasingly complex ecosystem, and why private companies are attracting broader pools of capital than ever before.

The conversation also explores the democratization of private markets, including how evergreen fund structures are expanding access to alternative investments for a wider range of investors.

Christian closes by sharing his perspective on valuation discipline and portfolio construction, and explains why he believes private markets will continue moving into the mainstream over the next decade.

 

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