Private Market Talks- Navigating Market Complexity with Churchill’s Jason Strife [Podcast]

How are private equity and private credit adapting to a more complex market?

In this episode of Private Market Talks, Jason Strife, senior managing director and head of junior capital and private equity solutions at Churchill Asset Management, joins partner Howard Beber to discuss today’s private market landscape. Jason shares how Churchill’s middle-market platform brings together direct lending, junior capital, co-investments and secondaries to serve private equity sponsors. He also discusses why manager expertise and disciplined portfolio construction are critical in a more complex market.

During the conversation, Jason and Howard explore what Churchill is seeing in early 2026 deal activity, the staying power of GP-led secondaries, shifting approaches to diligence and structuring in a more uncertain environment and what separates truly top-quartile managers. Jason also shares his outlook for the year ahead and the professional advice that has stayed with him throughout his career.