Private Market Talks- Navigating Market Complexity with Churchill’s Jason Strife [Podcast]
Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

How are private equity and private credit adapting to a more complex market?

In this episode of Private Market Talks, Jason Strife, senior managing director and head of junior capital and private equity solutions at Churchill Asset Management, joins partner Howard Beber to discuss today’s private market landscape. Jason shares how Churchill’s middle-market platform brings together direct lending, junior capital, co-investments and secondaries to serve private equity sponsors. He also discusses why manager expertise and disciplined portfolio construction are critical in a more complex market.

During the conversation, Jason and Howard explore what Churchill is seeing in early 2026 deal activity, the staying power of GP-led secondaries, shifting approaches to diligence and structuring in a more uncertain environment and what separates truly top-quartile managers. Jason also shares his outlook for the year ahead and the professional advice that has stayed with him throughout his career.

© 2026 Proskauer Rose LLP.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Proskauer Rose LLP

Crossing the Line? Broker Lift-Outs and Duties of Disclosure in the UK
by: Dorothy Murray , Nicola J. Bartholomew
The “Accredited Investor” Definition: The SEC Appears Poised to Both Loosen and Tighten It
by: Frank Zarb , Louis Rambo
SEC Adopts Final Rules Implementing the Holding Foreign Insiders Accountable Act and Announces Exempted Jurisdictions
by: Antonio N. Piccirillo , Peter Castellon
Episode 58- Withdrawal Liability “Cheat Codes”- Section 4204 [Podcast]
by: Neil V. Shah , Robert M Projansky
PAGA 3.0 – What You Need to Know About California’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency’s Proposed Regulations
by: Gregory W. Knopp , Michelle L. Lappen
AIFMD 2.0- Investor Disclosures and Reporting
by: Anna Maleva-Otto , John Verwey
SEC Holds Roundtable on the “Retailization” of Private/Alternative Investments: A Hint of the Agency’s Direction
by: Frank Zarb , Louis Rambo
EIOPA Consultation Paper on PE in Insurance
by: Andrew Wingfield
NLRB’s 2020 Joint Employer Standard Officially Returns
by: Joshua S. Fox , Yonatan Grossman-Boder
OFCCP Reorganizes Remaining Staff Following Dramatic Downsizing
by: Guy Brenner , Mallory E. Knudsen Hart
VETS-4212 Data Now Available on New DOL Open Data Portal
by: Guy Brenner , Mallory E. Knudsen Hart
No Harm, No Foul? – NLRB and DOL Simultaneously Issue Directives to Relax Scrutiny in Certain Agency Investigations
by: Michael J. Lebowich , Joshua S. Fox
Your Data, Your Price – New York Rolls Out Personalized Algorithmic Pricing Law: Ecommerce Compliance Challenges Ahead
by: Jeffrey D. Neuburger , Jonathan Mollod

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 