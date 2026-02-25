Private Market Talks- Inside the GP Stakes Opportunity with RidgeLake Partners’ Todd Milligan [Podcast]
Wednesday, February 25, 2026

What’s driving the growth of GP stakes investing, and where is the opportunity today?

In this episode of Private Market Talks, Todd Milligan, co-head of RidgeLake Partners, joins partner Howard Beber to discuss the evolution of GP stakes and why the middle market has become a key focus for long-term partnerships. Todd shares how RidgeLake approaches minority equity investments, the role GP stakes can play in growth and succession planning and why culture and alignment matter more than ever.

During the conversation, Todd and Howard also explore how LP perceptions have shifted, how deals are sourced in a relationship-driven market and what’s ahead for GP stakes as private markets continue to mature.

