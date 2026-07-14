Private Market Talks - Communications as a Competitive Advantage with Greenbrook’s Andrew Honnor [Podcast]
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
In the latest episode of Private Market Talks, Howard Beber speaks with Andrew Honnor, founder and managing partner of Greenbrook Advisory, about how effective communication is a strategic advantage for private market firms.
Andrew discusses how firms can build trust with investors, regulators, and portfolio companies, why a clear investment narrative is increasingly important in a competitive fundraising environment, and how to prepare for greater public scrutiny.
The conversation also explores how AI is reshaping LP diligence, why reputation is built long before a crisis, and what sets the industry's most respected firms apart.
Current Public Notices
Published: 13 July, 2026
Published: 13 July, 2026
Published: 6 July, 2026
Published: 3 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
Published: 22 June, 2026
Published: 16 June, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
More from Proskauer Rose LLP
Upcoming Events
Sep
14-16
2026
Sep
17-18
2026
Sep
17-18
2026