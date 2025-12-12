Private Market Talks: Building Lasting Value with KPS Capital Partners’ Michael Psaros [Podcast]
Friday, December 12, 2025
In this episode of Private Market Talks, Michael Psaros, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of KPS Capital Partners, joins Howard Beber to discuss KPS’s disciplined, operations-focused approach to industrial investing.
Michael shares how his roots in a steel town shaped his career, why KPS measures success through absolute value creation and how the firm is navigating global technology and manufacturing shifts.
He also reflects on leadership, long-term partnerships and the culture that has guided KPS’ success for more than three decades.
Current Public Notices
Published: 12 December, 2025
Published: 11 December, 2025
Published: 30 November, 2025
Published: 30 November, 2025
Published: 21 November, 2025
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN 348PINEVILLERD LLC AND ENERPRISE MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
Published: 12 November, 2025
Published: 12 November, 2025
Published: 12 November, 2025
Published: 12 November, 2025
Current Legal Analysis
More from Proskauer Rose LLP
Upcoming Events
Jan
13
2026
Jan
15
2026