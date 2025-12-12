Private Market Talks: Building Lasting Value with KPS Capital Partners’ Michael Psaros [Podcast]
Friday, December 12, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In this episode of Private Market Talks, Michael Psaros, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of KPS Capital Partners, joins Howard Beber to discuss KPS’s disciplined, operations-focused approach to industrial investing.

Michael shares how his roots in a steel town shaped his career, why KPS measures success through absolute value creation and how the firm is navigating global technology and manufacturing shifts.

He also reflects on leadership, long-term partnerships and the culture that has guided KPS’ success for more than three decades.

© 2025 Proskauer Rose LLP.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF DISTRIBUTION BY FUND.COM INC. (FNDM)
Published: 12 December, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ZenniHome
Published: 11 December, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ellis Geothermal Inc
Published: 30 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ACRETO CLOUD CORP.
Published: 30 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JAIAJ Winding Way, LLC
Published: 21 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 20 Constitution BSD LLC
Published: 17 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN 348PINEVILLERD LLC AND ENERPRISE MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN SKJ, LLC AND TRYON & GORMAN, LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Tekton Artesian Springs LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 JENNIFER LANE CORP.
Published: 12 November, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN WESTERN CATTLE COMPANY LLC
Published: 12 November, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Proskauer Rose LLP

Los Angeles Tops “Judicial Hellhole” List!
by: Anthony J Oncidi , Philippe A. Lebel
Delaware Chancery Litigation Highlights Considerations for GP-Led Secondaries
by: Michael R. Hackett , Joshua M. Newville
Edging Closer to CSRD Clarity on Scope
by: John Verwey , Rachel E. Lowe
Retired Professional Football Player Is Ineligible for California Workers’ Comp Benefits
by: Anthony J Oncidi
Employees Can Proceed with Age Discrimination Claims
by: Anthony J Oncidi
COVID-19 Religious Discrimination Claim Was Properly Dismissed
by: Anthony J Oncidi
Employee Was Wrongfully Terminated After Failing Polygraph Test
by: Anthony J Oncidi
Updated-Off the Rails? Union Asks Supreme Court to Rein in Fifth Circuit; the Court Says No.
by: Joshua S. Fox , Taylor J. Arluck
FCA Consults on Client Categorisation and Conflicts of Interest Regimes
by: John Verwey , Anna Maleva-Otto
SEC Again Extends Short Sale and Securities Lending Rules’ Compliance Deadlines to 2028 While It Considers Response to Court Ruling
by: Robert H. Sutton , Frank Zarb
SEC Division of Investment Management Director Brian Daly Signals Innovation-Forward Agenda, Positioning AI at the Forefront of SEC Strategy
by: Robert H. Sutton , Nathan Schuur
The Long Arm of FLSA Retaliation: Lessons from the Ninth Circuit’s Decision in Hollis
by: Allan S Bloom
Supreme Court to Decide Whether Section 47(b) Creates a Private Right of Action Under the Investment Company Act of 1940
by: Nathan Schuur , Robert H. Sutton

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 