Private Market Talks: Building Lasting Value with KPS Capital Partners’ Michael Psaros [Podcast]

In this episode of Private Market Talks, Michael Psaros, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of KPS Capital Partners, joins Howard Beber to discuss KPS’s disciplined, operations-focused approach to industrial investing.

Michael shares how his roots in a steel town shaped his career, why KPS measures success through absolute value creation and how the firm is navigating global technology and manufacturing shifts.

He also reflects on leadership, long-term partnerships and the culture that has guided KPS’ success for more than three decades.