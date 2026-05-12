Private Equity’s AI Bet: Strategic Hedge or Structural Conflict?
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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Three Key Takeaways

  • AI joint ventures are creating internal portfolio conflicts for private equity firms by accelerating disruption of legacy SaaS investments they still own.
  • Delaware’s SB 21 gives sponsors more procedural certainty for affiliated transactions, but only if firms implement strong governance safeguards, independent approvals, and documented conflict-management processes.
  • Antitrust scrutiny of AI investments is intensifying, with regulators increasingly focused on overlapping board seats, cross-holdings, information-sharing rights, and HSR disclosures tied to AI-related deals.

This week’s headlines are remarkable. OpenAI closed a roughly $10 billion joint venture, called DeployCo, with TPG, Brookfield, Bain, and others to push its tools across sponsor portfolios. Within minutes of that news, Anthropic announced a $1.5 billion venture with Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Goldman Sachs to embed Claude into mid-market businesses, starting with their own portfolio companies.

These are not passive bets. They are JVs with real governance rights that give the largest pools of buyout capital first-look operational access to frontier AI, and give the labs a distribution channel into thousands of businesses in return. The commercial logic makes sense. The legal complications are bigger than most sponsors are admitting

The Strategy Eats Its Own Portfolio

Many of the same sponsors funding DeployCo and the Anthropic venture still own legacy enterprise software businesses. Those companies were underwritten on assumptions about sticky seats, durable pricing, and net retention above 110% that AI-native services are now eroding. The tools being deployed through the new JVs will compress pricing power and shrink the addressable market of the same sponsors’ SaaS holdings. The conflict lives inside one fund family, and sometimes inside one fund.

Fiduciary Conflicts After Delaware SB 21

When a GP-affiliated AI vehicle gains value at the expense of a SaaS portfolio company held in another fund, directors of the affected entity still owe Delaware fiduciary duties to its stockholders, including LP co-investors. The legal landscape changed in March 2025, when Governor Meyer signed Senate Bill 21, amending DGCL § 144. For controlling-stockholder transactions other than going-private deals, SB 21 now provides a statutory safe harbor against both equitable relief and damages if the transaction is approved by an independent committee of at least two disinterested directors, or by an uncoerced majority-of-the-minority vote of disinterested stockholders.

Section 8 of the Clayton Act Already Sees It

The Department of Justice Antitrust Division and the FTC have unwound or prevented more than two dozen interlocks since 2022. Reporting in April 2024 indicated DOJ is specifically examining shared board service among rival AI companies.

HSR Filings Surface the Cross-Holdings

The revised HSR rules took effect February 10, 2025, and they were drafted with private equity in mind. Limited Partners with management rights now have to be named, and minority holdings in overlapping NAICS codes get specifically flagged.

Getting the JV Documents Right

Most of the legal architecture for these AI joint ventures lives inside the JV agreements themselves. Governance, information rights, valuation methodologies, liquidity rights, and transfer restrictions must all be carefully drafted to avoid future disputes and unintended control triggers.

M&A Documents Are Catching Up

AI-specific representations and warranties are rapidly becoming standard in acquisition agreements, including provisions addressing training-data provenance, open-source compliance, model dependencies, and AI risk management frameworks.

The Bottom Line

Private equity firms are racing to secure an operational edge through AI partnerships, but regulators and courts are moving just as quickly to examine the governance, antitrust, and fiduciary implications. Firms that proactively address conflicts, cross-holdings, and AI-specific legal risks will be better positioned to capitalize on the opportunity while avoiding enforcement exposure.

© 2026 Foley & Lardner LLP

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