Privacy Trends Fashion, Beauty, and Wearable Tech Brands Need to Watch
Thursday, May 7, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Fashion, beauty, and wearable technology brands are heading into 2026 with a lot more to think about concerning data privacy. What used to feel like a back-end legal issue is now shaping how companies design products, personalize experiences, and build trust with customers. With new state privacy laws taking effect in Indiana, Kentucky, and Rhode Island, updates to California’s rules, and more changes expected across the country, brands can no longer afford to treat privacy as a simple compliance exercise. For companies, being open and thoughtful about data practices can actually become a real point of differentiation.

The biggest pressure points are clear: biometric data, consumer health and wellness data, children’s privacy, and AI are all facing increased scrutiny this year. For brands using virtual try-on tools, skin analysis, body scanning, wearables, or AI-powered personalization, the compliance stakes are especially high because many of these tools rely on sensitive personal information. At the same time, regulators are paying closer attention to targeted advertising, cookies, and tracking technologies, while class-action lawsuits tied to tools like pixels and similar technologies continue to rise. That means companies need to think carefully not just about what data they collect, but why they collect it, how they disclose it, and whether users are given real, meaningful choices.

The good news is that strong privacy practices can do more than reduce legal risk. They can strengthen brand reputation and deepen consumer loyalty. Companies that invest in privacy by design, clear consent flows, transparent notices, thoughtful AI governance, and stronger controls around children’s and health-related data will be better positioned to keep up with fast-moving laws and consumer expectations. Privacy is not just about compliance; it’s about earning trust in a way customers can see and value. For brands operating in California, that also means ensuring their privacy programs align with the California Consumer Privacy Act’s requirements around notice, consumer rights, and meaningful choices about how personal information is collected, used, and shared.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sunshine Enclosures, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Full Scale, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Privacy Tip #490 – Dating App Hijacks + Repurposes College Student’s TikTok Video
by: Linn F. Freedman
No Standing in the Parking Lot: Court Dismisses DPPA Suit
by: Roma Patel
CISA Warning: Firestarter Malware Persists in Cisco Devices
by: Linn F. Freedman
ShinyHunters Target Medical Device Company Medtronic
by: Linn F. Freedman
Privacy Tip #489 – Social Media Scams #1 in 2025
by: Linn F. Freedman
What Legal AI Is Really Changing in Law Firm Economics
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
EU AI Act Update: Omnibus Talks Stall, but Clock Is Still Ticking
by: Daniel J. Lass
Tempus AI Faces Class Action Cases for Collection of Genetic Information in Acquisition
by: Linn F. Freedman
CCPA Employee Data Rulemaking Could Reshape Employer Privacy Compliance in California
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
SCOTUS Hears the Next Big Fourth Amendment Fight Over Digital Location Data
by: Roma Patel
Phishing Now Top Method for Initial Unauthorized Network Access
by: Linn F. Freedman
Quota Control: Connecticut’s New Warehouse Law Has Manufacturing Impact
by: Abby M. Warren , Christopher A. Costain
Sixth Circuit, Sitting En Banc, Rejects Class Certification in Auto Insurance Total Loss Case
by: Wystan M. Ackerman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 