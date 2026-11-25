Adding to a growing list of state Attorneys General filing suit against Tik Tok, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha filed suit against Tik Tok Inc. and Tik Tok USDS Joint Venture LLC (TikTok) on November 23, 2026. The suit alleges that TikTok designed its app “to drive compulsive use by children, operating an unlicensed virtual currency system through TikTok LIVE that exposes children to financial and sexual exploitation, and misrepresenting to parents and users how safe the app is for children.”

The suit further alleges that TikTok “knows its design harms children and continues to deploy them because the company’s revenues depends on keeping users engaged to collect data and sell advertising.”

Neronha’s complaint alleges that internal data shows that children in Rhode Island between the ages of 13 and 17 “spend prolonged amounts of time on the app, including late at night,” and while TikTok “rose in popularity, Rhode Island has seen sharp increases in adolescent psychological distress.”

The complaint also alleges that TikTok is violating Rhode Island’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act and seeks a declaratory judgment and permanent injunctive relief “barring TikTok from engaging in unfair and deceptive practices that harm Rhode Island consumers.”