Privacy Tip #514 – AI Agents Accessing Bank Accounts is “Horrifying”
Thursday, October 29, 2026
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Major U.S. banks are sounding the alarm about the risk to customers that are providing their banking credentials to AI agents to access their bank accounts. Bank executives are calling the situation “horrifying.” The fear is that the agents are going beyond the instructions of the user, and are making purchasing decisions or moving money from the account that could have grave financial consequences for the customer.

Bank executives have observed that AI agents are contacting call centers and are taking “actions independent of user instructions.” Banks are having difficulty determining whether the agent is authorized or going rogue. In response, major banks, such as Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citi are restricting the use of AI agents’ access to bank accounts.

Relying on an AI agent to make financial decisions is risky enough, but “sharing your banking username and password with an AI assistant runs the risk that it could do something with your finances without your knowledge, or that your bank thinks someone’s raiding your account and locks you out of it. Worse, a security flaw in the AI assistant could result in it leaking your banking credentials elsewhere, giving financially motivated hackers a way into your bank account.” In addition, consider the fact that many, if not all, AI agents may go rogue, which is indeed “horrifying.” It is good cyber hygiene not to give your credentials to your banking account to anyone, including a bot. It is also potentially against bank policies. Most importantly, understand that if something goes wrong when you allow a bot to do your banking for you, “it’s on you.” Bank of America has made it clear that “if you do share your credentials, keep in mind that you’re responsible for activity resulting from that access.”

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