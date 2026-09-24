Privacy Tip #509 – Genetic Information of Military Members Compromised

In November 2025, the Department of Veterans Affairs entered into an agreement with Baylor Genetics to provide nationwide pharmacogenomic (PGx) and germline genetic testing services across the VA healthcare system. The partnership allowed VA providers to use advanced precision diagnostics to tailor treatment plans for conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression, minimize side effects of medication, and screen for hereditary cancer risks. In doing so, Baylor Genetics processed lab samples and genetic insights for thousands of service members as part of this federal healthcare initiative.

On June 15, 2026, Baylor was the victim of a cyberattack, which compromised the sensitive health and personal information of over 30,000 veterans, including their names, dates of birth, lab results, medical testing details, health insurance information, and partial Social Security numbers. The VA has been working with Baylor to notify the affected individuals, and free credit-monitoring services are available for impacted veterans.

If you receive a breach notification letter, it is always worthwhile to follow the instructions in the letter and sign up for services offered.