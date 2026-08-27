Privacy Tip #505 – DOJ Settles with TikTok for $400 Million

The Department of Justice has issued a press release announcing that it has agreed to settle its allegations that TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

The settlement requires TikTok to pay “$300 million immediately and an additional $100 million upon entry of an order vacating a prior consent decree entered against TikTok’s predecessor, Musical.ly.” The press release states that “the settlement represents one of the largest recoveries ever obtained in a COPPA case.”

The case filed against TikTok in 2024 alleged that it violated COPPA by failing to provide notice and obtain parental consent prior to collecting and using personal information of children under the age of 13.

Multiple states have also filed suit against TikTok alleging that the platform is “addicting.” They allege that TikTok is harmful and dangerous to children and youth, including “increased rates of depression, anxiety, loneliness, low self-esteem, and suicide, interfering with sleep and education, fueling body dysmorphia and eating disorders, and contributing to youth addiction” and that TikTok is engaging in deceptive and unfair acts and practices in violation of state consumer protection laws.

The lawsuits filed against TikTok by multiple states continue to wind through the courts, and the settlement with the DOJ does not affect those proceedings.

The DOJ indicated that the settlement was reached because TikTok has undergone a series of “changes to its ownership, management, compliance functions, and privacy practices. The company has implemented extensive measures designed to strengthen safeguards for younger users, improve age-related controls, and enhance parental oversight.” It does not appear that any of these changes have addressed the underlying allegations that states have asserted about the addicting and harmful effects of the use of TikTok to children and youth.

TikTok’s annual income in 2025 was estimated at $33 billion, is expected to reach $44 billion in 2026, and there are over 170 million U.S. users in the U.S. Despite being the one of the largest COPPA settlements in history, it pales in comparison to the potential harm TikTok is causing and its profits.