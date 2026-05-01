Privacy Tip #504 – What is Spyware?
Thursday, August 20, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

This week, Apple notified customers in 110 countries around the world (150 countries to date) that they “may have been targeted with spyware capable of hacking into their devices.” Apple notifies users “directly on their iPhone lock screen with a push notification that urges the person to take action.” The threat alert will read “Apple detected a mercenary spyware attack targeted at your iPhone. There are actions you can take now to protect your data and device.” Apple will send notifications to users via email as well.

If you receive this notification from Apple, take it seriously and follow it urgently.

Why?

Spyware is “software that is secretly or surreptitiously installed into an information system to gather information on individuals or organizations without their knowledge” and is a type of malicious code. The spyware then passes the information to another entity without consent or asserts control over the device without the user’s knowledge. Spyware includes password stealers, banking trojans, and keyloggers.

On mobile devices, spyware steals information including “SMS messages, incoming/outgoing call logs, contact lists, emails, browser history, and photos. Mobile spyware can even log keystrokes, activate and record from any connected microphones or cameras, take screenshots of the phone’s background and track the device using GPS.” The ways threat actors can install spyware on mobile devices is through unsecured free wi-fi, operating system flaws, and malicious apps.

Spyware allows the controller to literally take over your phone without your knowledge or consent.

Spyware is also known as stalkerware, which can be applied to a device for an abusive partner or ex-partner to secretly track an individual’s device and online activity. The FTC has provided guidance on how to detect whether you have become the victim of spyware and how to protect yourself.

How to Detect and Protect Yourself from Spyware

First, if you get an alert from Apple or another manufacturer, take it seriously and follow their instructions.

It is difficult to detect spyware. The signs may be minimal, but be aware of changes to your device’s behavior including: overheating, battery drainage, old messages and pop-ups, excessive data usage, and the presence of new apps on your phone.

To protect yourself against spyware, Guardian Digital suggests the following tips:

CISA also has tips to consider:

  • Use lock-down mode on your phone;
  • Reboot your device weekly;
  • Implement user account control;
  • Routinely update your OS and apps;
  • Install antivirus and anti-malware software;
  • Manage your application permissions;
  • Vet apps before you install them;
  • Keep physical control of your devices;
  • Use secure messaging apps; and
  • Only visit websites beginning with HTTPS://

These tips include basic cybersecurity hygiene to protect your device from compromise, but more importantly, from spyware, which apparently is becoming a bigger problem than in the past. Be aware of the burgeoning problem and implement the above tips to best protect yourself.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare data analytics & integration business
Published: 17 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Art Finance Funding (IX), LLC
Published: 14 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 14 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: 4344 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove, Illinois
Published: 10 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: KP Engineering Liquidation Trust
Published: 31 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: PIC Estate, LLC
Published: 27 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 6100 PARK CRCP LLC
Published: 22 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Rice Memorial High School
Published: 15 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 