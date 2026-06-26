Privacy Tip #497 – LastPass Security Incident Raises Concern for Targeted Phishing Attacks
Friday, June 26, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

LastPass has confirmed that a security incident with a vendor, a third-party market intelligence platform “which integrates with our Salesforce and Gong systems” has compromised some customers information. As a result, the threat actor was able to use credentials to access LastPass customer data within its Salesforce environment.

The compromised information includes “business contact information and related customer relationship management (CRM) data, including customer names, phone numbers, email addresses, and physical addresses, as well as support case data and sales-related data.” LastPass is recommending that customers:

“remain vigilant of potential phishing attacks or social engineering attempts, which could leverage exposed contact details. Always exercise caution regarding unsolicited communications, including emails, phone calls, or requests for sensitive information.

Please remember that no one at LastPass will ever ask for your master password.

All official communication from LastPass comes through our trusted support channels. “

These are sound tips generally, but particularly helpful if you have a LastPass account.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Geo T. Schmidt, Inc.
Published: 26 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Certain Assets of a Confidential Apparel Business
Published: 17 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Five Eyes Issue “Call to Action” to Protect Against AI Cyber Threats
by: Linn F. Freedman
Another CIPA Warning Shot: DraftKings Sued Over Website Tracking Tools
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Message Received: PA Courts Say TCPA Do-Not-Call Rules Apply to Text Messages
by: Roma Patel
Threat Actors Using FIFA Spoofed Websites to Launch Attacks
by: Linn F. Freedman
New Connecticut Law Restricts Health Care Providers’ Offering of Third-Party Patient Financing
by: Nathaniel T. Arden , Michael G. Lisitano
Using AI in Recruiting, Hiring or Other Employment Decisions? Beware of Connecticut’s New Law
by: Abby M. Warren , Christopher A. Costain
Connecticut Expands Construction Wage-Theft Liability and Prevailing Wage Recordkeeping Requirements
by: Anand O. Gupta
Privacy Tip #496 – Imposter Scams Hit Senior Population Hard: How to Avoid Becoming a Victim
by: Linn F. Freedman
Why AI Is Changing Anonymized Data Rules
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
FCC Narrows Foreign Drone Restrictions with Toy Exception
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Honey, Where’s the Harm?
by: Roma Patel
ShinyHunters Targeting Higher Education Sector
by: Linn F. Freedman
Darktrace Report Highlights Cyber Threats Against Global Sporting Sector
by: Linn F. Freedman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 