Privacy Tip #497 – LastPass Security Incident Raises Concern for Targeted Phishing Attacks

LastPass has confirmed that a security incident with a vendor, a third-party market intelligence platform “which integrates with our Salesforce and Gong systems” has compromised some customers information. As a result, the threat actor was able to use credentials to access LastPass customer data within its Salesforce environment.

The compromised information includes “business contact information and related customer relationship management (CRM) data, including customer names, phone numbers, email addresses, and physical addresses, as well as support case data and sales-related data.” LastPass is recommending that customers:

“remain vigilant of potential phishing attacks or social engineering attempts, which could leverage exposed contact details. Always exercise caution regarding unsolicited communications, including emails, phone calls, or requests for sensitive information.

Please remember that no one at LastPass will ever ask for your master password.

All official communication from LastPass comes through our trusted support channels. “

These are sound tips generally, but particularly helpful if you have a LastPass account.