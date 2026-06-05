Privacy Tip #494 – Signal Users Targeted with Phishing Scam

If you are a Signal user, be on the alert for a new phishing campaign that attempts to steal recovery keys used to access cloud backups.

If successful, the attackers could have access to entire message archives, conversations, photos and documents shared through the Signal platform. Signal is often used for highly sensitive communications, so the threat is real and could be significant.

The attackers are using fraudulent messages impersonating Signal Support, telling users that their account data is at risk because of a synchronization problem and directing users to retrieve their backup recovery key from the Signal app and paste it into the conversation. The message tries to scare users by telling them that sharing the key is to prevent permanent data loss and creates a sense of urgency.

Signal will never ask users to share credential information and will not proactively contact users asking for passwords or recovery keys, so if you receive such a request, you should know it is malicious. Cyber Insider suggests the following tips to reduce becoming victimized by this latest scheme: