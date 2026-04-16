Privacy Tip #487 – Eurail Notifies 300,000+ Individuals of Data Breach
Thursday, April 16, 2026
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I have very fond memories of using a Eurail pass back in the day while backpacking through Europe as a student. I was saddened to see that Eurail was the victim of a data breach in December 2025 when attackers obtained access to travelers’ full names and contact information, including email addresses, passport details, ID numbers, bank account and health information, and published it on the dark web for sale.

The incident affected 308,777 travelers. In its notification to affected individuals, Eurail provides information on fraud alerts, credit or security freezes and urges those affected to stay “alert to suspicious messages or activity,” and obtain a free copy of your credit report.

Whether you receive a notification letter or not, it is always a good idea to check your credit report frequently.

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