Privacy Tip #482 – ShinyHunters Hits Wynn Resorts

ShinyHunters continues to wreak havoc against well-known brands; most recently, Wynn Resorts. Wynn Resorts has confirmed that “an unauthorized third party acquired certain employee data.” It is believed that the threat actor was ShinyHunters. Fortunately for Wynn, the incident is not affecting its operations, and its resorts remain fully functional.

ShinyHunters announced it was the culprit on its leak site on February 20, 2026. It alleges that it stole more than 800,000 records, including Social Security numbers. Wynn was removed from the site four days later, and reported that “the unauthorized third party has stated that the stolen data has been deleted.”

Wynn has confirmed that it will be offering credit monitoring and identity protection services to affected employees.

Wynn is not alone in being a target of ShinyHunters. It is reported that over 100 organizations have been successfully attacked through vishing attacks and compromised single sign on credentials by ShinyHunters.

The techniques used by ShinyHunters and other threat actors using vishing campaigns are relevant and provide strong current scenarios to warn employees through education and training, and to use for cybersecurity tabletop exercises.