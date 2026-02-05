Privacy Tip #478 – Intrigued With Using AI to Help with Your Tax Return? Please Think Again
Thursday, February 5, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions

It’s that time of the year when W2s and 1099s pile up in preparation for that dreaded tax return filing deadline. Now that everyone is using AI tools to assist with complicated tasks, as they seem to make any task, even the most dreaded, more efficient, it is tempting to use one to assist with your tax return. Sounds good, but experts are warning against it.

In particular, “experts have raised concerns about potential inaccuracies and privacy issues associated with using AI for tax returns.” Tax returns are complicated, and AI tools have not developed sufficiently to be able to navigate those complexities. Because tax returns are complex, users may not be able to determine that its output is inaccurate. The inaccuracy could have a significant impact on the tax filer potentially leading to fines and penalties. Experts warn that you cannot rely on the tool’s calculation of what is owed or refunded.

In addition, highly sensitive and personal information is included in tax returns, including full Social Security numbers, personal information, health information, and financial information. Most generative AI tools specifically caution users from inputting this highly sensitive information as it will be used by the tool to train the algorithms and could be used as output to another query by another person. This means that your highly sensitive, identifiable information could be disclosed to someone else without your knowledge.

Bottom line: think again before you use an AI tool for your tax return. Once you provide that highly sensitive information to an AI tool, the data is lost forever and could be disclosed to others.

For resources to assist with your tax filing, you can visit the IRS website, IRS.gov, and for resources related to privacy concerns with tax returns, visit the FTC website, FTC.gov.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Judge Issues Public Admonition + $12,000 Sanctions for Hallucinations
by: Linn F. Freedman
New Trend under Florida’s Wiretap Statute: Websites with Tracking Technology Beware
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
New Investigative Sweep Under the CCPA: Individualized Pricing as a Privacy Problem
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
ShinyHunters Bypassing Multifactor Authentication
by: Linn F. Freedman
New York State and New York City Labor and Employment Law Updates
by: Abby M. Warren , Christopher A. Costain
Continuing Appropriations Act, 2026: Another Lifeline for Medicare Telehealth Flexibilities
by: Danielle H. Tangorre , Conor O. Duffy
New Year Brings Old Obligations with a Recent Twist: PAMA Reporting is Back
by: Victoria C. Larson , Danielle H. Tangorre
Medicare Part B Lab Spending Increased in 2024- Here’s what the Latest OIG Report Reveals
by: Danielle H. Tangorre
Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act – 2025 Updates and Looking to 2026
by: Danielle H. Tangorre
DOJ Enforcement of Clinical Laboratories- Trends from Q4 2025
by: Danielle H. Tangorre
Search Bars, Chatbots, and Tracking Pixels- Practical Steps Labs Can Take to Reduce CIPA Risk in 2026
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Privacy Tip #477 – This is Identity Theft Awareness Week
by: Linn F. Freedman
35 State AGs Raise Concerns About Deepfakes with xAI
by: Linn F. Freedman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 