The Privacy Filter: A Briefing on Privacy Law and Policy October 2026

Executive Snapshot

Late September and early October brought a burst of consequential activity across the privacy, cybersecurity, and AI landscape. In California, the governor’s Sept. 30 bill signing deadline produced the most significant change to website tracking litigation in years, alongside a broader CCPA deletion right and new limits on AI-driven workplace surveillance.

In Europe, regulators paired large fines with structural guidance: a €403 million location data penalty, a harmonized EDPB methodology for deciding when to fine, a €7 million decision rejecting a claim that pseudonymized health data was “anonymous,” and the first live reporting obligations under the EU Cyber Resilience Act.

Meanwhile, two large incidents (one involving a court case management vendor and one involving a national population register) underscored that trusted third-party access remains among the most consequential sources of breach risk.

Major Privacy News & Enforcement

Governor Newsom Signs SB 690, Ending Private CIPA Pen-Register Suits Over Websites and Apps

What Happened

Following up on our September coverage, Governor Newsom signed SB 690 on Sept. 30. Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, only the California Attorney General may bring an action against a private actor under CIPA Section 638.51 (pen register and trap and trace) for conduct occurring on an internet website, online application, or mobile application. The law applies retroactively to pending claims in actions filed within two years before the operative date, that is, cases filed on or after Jan. 1, 2025.

The governor’s signing message described the targeted litigation as the “vexatious use” of CIPA suits and demand letters and urged the Legislature to take up CIPA’s other “decades-old statutes” next year.

Separately, on Sept. 27, the governor signed SB 923, the Expanding Privacy Rights Act. Effective Jan. 1, 2027, the CCPA deletion right will reach personal information collected “from or about” a consumer (including data obtained from brokers and other third parties) and online-only businesses with a direct consumer relationship must offer a web form or portal, not just an email address, for privacy requests. The governor vetoed AB 1542, which would have barred the sale or sharing of sensitive personal information outright.

Why It Matters

SB 690 removes one of the most heavily litigated private theories against routine website technologies, but it does not make any tracking conduct lawful. Section 638.51 itself is unchanged, the Attorney General retains enforcement authority, and private claims under Sections 631, 632, and 632.7, as well as ECPA, CDAFA, UCL, and common law theories, remain available. SB 923, by contrast, materially expands deletion obligations for any business that enriches, appends, or purchases consumer data.

Practical Actions

Inventory pending Section 638.51 claims and their filing dates; actions filed on or after Jan. 1, 2025, should fall within the retroactivity window, and demand letters that have not ripened into filed actions are not “pending claims in an action.”

Expect plaintiffs to re-plead under Sections 631 and 632, and continue governing cookies, pixels, session replay, chat tools, and consent mechanisms accordingly.

Map every third-party data source that feeds customer profiles, extend deletion workflows to those sources, and build a narrowly scoped suppression list so deleted data is not repopulated.

Online-only businesses relying solely on an email address for privacy requests should stand up a compliant web form before Jan. 1, 2027.

Irish Regulator Fines Major Technology Company €403 Million Over Location Data

What Happened

On Sept. 21, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) fined a major search and technology company €403 million after concluding that three account and device settings — covering web and app activity, location history, and location accuracy — infringed the GDPR between 2018 and 2020. The DPC found failures of lawfulness, fairness, and transparency in the processing of location data and ordered the company to bring its processing into compliance within six months.

Why It Matters

The inquiry began in 2020 following complaints from European consumer organizations. The company said the case concerns historical practices and that it has since introduced tools such as rolling auto-deletion, on-device storage of timeline data, and controls over how location is used for ads. The penalty is reportedly the fourth largest the DPC has imposed, and three other inquiries into the company remain ongoing.

The decision is a reminder that transparency and meaningful user control over location data remain enforcement priorities — and that later product improvements do not extinguish liability for historical processing. The DPC emphasized that users could have been unaware their location was used to influence them with ads or to infer their interests.

Practical Actions

Review how location data flows into advertising, personalization, and interest inference, and confirm that settings, disclosures, and defaults accurately describe that use.

Preserve documentation of historical practices and remediation; regulators may assess conduct years after the fact.

Delaware Dramatically Expands Its Privacy Law

What Happened

On Sept. 2, Delaware enacted HB 380 and HB 381. HB 380, effective Jan. 1, 2027, substantially amends the Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act (DPDPA). It lowers the general applicability threshold from 35,000 to 10,000 consumers (and the data-sale threshold from 10,000 to 5,000), narrows the GLBA entity-level exemption, and lowers the data protection assessment threshold from 100,000 to 50,000 consumers.

HB 380 also expands sensitive data to include neural data, financial account credentials, government-issued identification numbers, and inferences used to reveal or identify sensitive characteristics; requires that sensitive data processing be reasonably necessary and proportionate in addition to consented; removes the word “solely” from the profiling opt-out so it reaches automated decisions that include a human step; and brings employee and applicant data back within the statute when processed in connection with profiling and “reports” used in consequential decisions. Controllers must enter binding contracts with, and conduct due diligence on, third-party recipients, and third parties face direct obligations.

HB 381, which amends Delaware’s breach notification law, took effect upon signing on Sept. 2. It requires notice to the Delaware Attorney General within 60 days of determining that a breach occurred.

Why It Matters

Delaware just became one of the more demanding state privacy regimes, particularly around AI-driven profiling, employment data, inferred sensitive information, and vendor and third-party contracting. Enforcement remains with the Delaware Department of Justice, and there is no private right of action.

Practical Actions

Reassess DPDPA applicability under the lower thresholds, and update incident-response playbooks now for HB 381’s 60-day Attorney General notice requirement, which is already in effect.

Inventory profiling and automated decision tools used in hiring and other consequential decisions, and plan for adverse action notice, data access, and human review mechanics.

Update third-party and processor contracts and diligence questionnaires to meet the new purpose-specification, audit, and assessment requirements.

EU Cyber Resilience Act Reporting Obligations Are Now Live

What Happened

Sept. 11 marked the first operative deadline under the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), Regulation (EU) 2024/2847. Manufacturers of products with digital elements must now report actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe incidents affecting the security of those products. Most of the CRA’s substantive security by design and conformity obligations apply later, in December 2027.

Why It Matters

Teams responsible for connected products, software, IoT devices, or product security now have another EU incident reporting regime to coordinate alongside GDPR, NIS2, DORA, and sector rules — each with different triggers, recipients, and clocks.

Practical Actions

Confirm whether your products fall within CRA scope and designate owners for vulnerability and incident reporting.

Align CRA reporting workflows with existing GDPR and NIS2 escalation paths so a single event does not produce inconsistent notifications.

Litigation and Enforcement Trends

The Trend

Italy Rejects “Anonymous” Label for a Pseudonymized Health Database, Imposing €7 Million Fine

On Oct. 2, Italy's data protection authority (the Garante) published a decision, adopted Sept. 23, fining a health data analytics company €7 million over a research database built from the records of roughly one million patients of about 800 general practitioners. The company treated the data as anonymous; the Garante disagreed, finding that a persistent patient code, combined with detailed clinical information and location data, allowed individuals to be singled out and, with reasonable means, re-identified.

The Garante treated the company as controller from the point of collection because it commissioned and specified the extraction software. It also found no adequate legal basis, inadequate patient notice, no retention limits (records dated to 2001), no data protection impact assessment, and inadequate security — free-text fields carried direct identifiers for more than 3,300 patients. The company has 120 days to bring the processing into compliance, and the decision may be challenged in court.

Practical Actions

Do not rely on contractual “anonymous” labels. Test datasets that use persistent identifiers or hashed keys against the singling-out and re-identification standard, and document the analysis.

Organizations that design or fund a data pipeline should expect to be treated as controllers for the de-identification step itself.

The Trend

French Regulator Fines Private Hospital €500,000 After Health-Data Breach

On Sept. 3, France's CNIL fined a private hospital €500,000 after an attacker accessed its computerized patient record system, exposing data on 524,867 patients (including health data) and 202,246 individuals designated as trusted third parties. The CNIL cited the absence of VPN and multifactor authentication for external users, access controls that were not limited to each patient's care team, and no real-time detection, which allowed the attacker to explore the system for several days. It separately found that the hospital failed to notify the trusted third parties whose data was also stolen.

Practical Actions

Treat MFA for remote and third-party users, role-based access controls, and anomaly detection as baseline expectations for systems holding sensitive data.

Confirm that breach-notification analyses cover every category of affected individual, not just primary customers or patients.

The Trend

CNIL Fines IT Consulting Firm €300,000 Over Mishandled Deletion Requests

Announced Sept. 9, the CNIL fined an IT and engineering consulting firm €300,000 for failures involving data subject rights, particularly the right to erasure. The investigation arose from complaints by former employees and candidates and was conducted within the EDPB's coordinated enforcement action on the right to erasure. Of 265 erasure requests received in 2024, more than three-quarters were not handled or not handled satisfactorily, and the CNIL rejected the argument that automatic deletion of candidate data excused the company from telling requesters the outcome.

Practical Actions

Audit rights request workflows for HR and recruiting data, which frequently sit outside consumer-facing privacy tooling.

Track response deadlines and confirm that every requester receives an outcome notice, even where data was deleted automatically.

The Trend

Trusted Third-Party Access Drives Two Major Incidents

On Sept. 2, the Supreme Court of Ohio issued substitute notice regarding a cybersecurity incident at the vendor that manages its appellate case management system, used by 10 of Ohio's 12 courts of appeals. The incident occurred in March 2026, the vendor notified the court in late July, and in late August the vendor confirmed that unauthorized access occurred on the production platform hosting those courts' filing data. The court had not yet determined what personal information was exposed and had not received comprehensive details on the vendor's remediation; other states using the system were also affected.

On Oct. 5, Denmark disclosed that unauthorized parties misused a private company's legitimate access to the national Central Person Register during September, obtaining names, addresses, and national identification numbers for about 8.8 million registered individuals. The irregular activity was detected on Oct. 2, the company's access was revoked, and the matter has been reported to the Danish data protection authority and police.

Practical Actions

Contract for prompt incident notification, forensic cooperation, and access to findings from vendors that host or query your data, and clarify in advance who is responsible for public-facing notices.

Apply scope limits, rate limiting, and behavioral monitoring to third-party and API access; both incidents involved months or weeks between unauthorized activity and detection.

The Trend

Federal Court Blocks Bulk Federal Demand for Commercial-Driver Data

On Sept. 17, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia granted a multistate coalition a preliminary injunction blocking the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration from obtaining bulk records from the national Commercial Driver's License Information System — including drivers' names, license numbers, and licensing states — after the agency threatened to withhold funding from the system's operator. The states argue the demand violates the Driver's Privacy Protection Act and the Privacy Act, among other claims.

Practical Actions

Organizations that operate or contribute to shared data systems should review data-sharing agreements for provisions governing government access requests, purpose limitations, and notice.

Legislative and Regulatory Updates

The Update

EDPB Harmonizes When EU Regulators Decide to Fine

On Sept. 17, the European Data Protection Board adopted guidelines on when supervisory authorities should impose an administrative fine, alone or alongside other corrective measures. The guidelines set out a five-step methodology — legal basis for a fine, the liable party, intent or negligence, aggravating and mitigating factors, and whether a fine would be effective, proportionate, and dissuasive. For minor infringements, a reprimand will generally suffice; otherwise there is a presumption that a fine should be imposed. Comments are due Nov. 13, 2026. The EDPB also finalized its guidelines on the interplay between the Digital Services Act and the GDPR.

Why It Matters

Less dramatic than a headline fine, these guidelines may prove more consequential for predicting how enforcement decisions will be approached across EU regulators.

The Update

FTC Withdraws Its 2021 Health-App Breach Policy Statement

On Sept. 9, the FTC rescinded its 2021 Policy Statement on Breaches by Health Apps and Other Connected Devices, describing it as obsolete because the 2024 amendments to the Health Breach Notification Rule expressly address health apps and connected devices.

Why It Matters

Guidance is being removed rather than expanded, but the underlying Health Breach Notification Rule remains fully in force for health apps and similar businesses.

The Update

California Enacts New Limits on AI in the Workplace

On Sept. 30, Governor Newsom signed AB 1883, which bars employers from using AI-powered workplace surveillance tools to recognize or infer employees' emotional states or to collect neural data, subject to safety and certain defense-related exceptions. He also signed SB 947, the “No Robo Bosses Act,” effective July 1, 2027, which prohibits relying solely on an automated decision system for discipline or termination and requires human corroboration and post-use notice, and AB 1331, which bars workplace surveillance in bathrooms.

Why It Matters

Employers should ask monitoring, call analytics, and camera analytics vendors whether any feature scores “sentiment,” “engagement,” or emotional state, and build documented human review steps before automated outputs become discipline.

The Update

Connecticut's AI and Privacy Laws Begin Phasing In

Provisions of Connecticut's new AI law (the CART Act) and companion amendments to the Connecticut Data Privacy Act began taking effect Oct. 1, including data broker oversight, a ban on the sale of precise geolocation data, consent requirements for direct-to-consumer genetic testing, and restrictions on facial recognition and surveillance pricing. Additional provisions are staggered through January 2028, and employers using automated employment decision-making must have a disclosure framework in place by Oct. 1, 2027.

Why It Matters

Connecticut continues to layer AI-specific obligations onto an existing comprehensive privacy statute, reinforcing the need for state-by-state tracking of effective dates.