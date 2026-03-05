Privacy & Cybersecurity Law Blog Update
Thursday, March 5, 2026
Below are the top posts from the past month:

Current Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Published: 4 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9: Vintec Industries, Inc.
Published: 2 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Current Legal Analysis

Recent Years Have Seen Major Shifts to the NEPA Landscape
by: Kerry L. McGrath , Karma B. Brown
New York Proposes Nation-Leading Buy Now, Pay Later Regulations
by: Shauna R. Twohig , Jason J. Kim
DOL Proposes New Rule with a Familiar Five-Factor Test for Worker Classification
by: Christopher M. Pardo
EPA Proposes to Revise RMP Regulations (Again)—What It Means for Regulated Facilities
by: Clare Ellis , Rachel Saltzman
Linger at Your Peril: Supreme Court Rules Uncured Jurisdictional Defects Doom Federal Judgments
by: Kevin S. Elliker , Thomas R. Waskom
Fashion Accountability Update: New York Bill Lives On
by: Rachel Saltzman , Hannah Flint
CARB Board Approves Climate Disclosure Initial Regulations
by: Clare Ellis , Rachel Saltzman
Delaware “Safe Harbor” Amendments Upheld by Delaware Supreme Court
by: Steven M. Haas , Johnathon Schronce
Court Refuses to Slice Up CiCi’s Cyber Extortion Coverage
by: Andrea DeField , S. Alice Weeks
OCC Proposes Stablecoin Rules
by: Scott H. Kimpel
Retail M&A Outlook for 2026: Trends Shaping the Year Ahead
by: J. Steven Patterson , Steven M. Haas
What is PERA and Why Should You Care?
by: Matthew Nigriny , Yisun Song
Science-Based Standards for Wildfire Recovery: What California Policyholders Need to Know About A.B. 1642
by: Geoffrey B. Fehling , Yosef Itkin

