Privacy & Cybersecurity Law Blog Update
Thursday, March 5, 2026
Below are the top posts from the past month:
- FTC Issues COPPA Policy Statement Encouraging Adoption of Age-Verification Technologies
- OECD Publishes Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible AI
- Data Protection Authorities Globally Highlight Privacy Issues in AI Image Generation
- Virginia AG to Enforce VCDPA Provisions Restricting Minors’ Use of Social Media
- NetChoice Files Suit Challenging South Carolina Age-Appropriate Code Design
- Connecticut Looks to Strengthen Regulations on AI Chatbots and Children’s Privacy
- FTC Issues Second Report to Congress on Cyberattacks
- South Korea Amends Privacy Law to Authorize Fines of Up to 10% of Total Revenue
- Congress Extends Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 through September 2026
- Main UK Data (Use and Access) Act Provisions Enter into Force
