The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed Patent Trial & Appeal Board decisions finding two patents obvious. The Court explained that a proposed combination of prior art references need not preserve the intended purpose or benefits of the primary reference if the combination remains operable for the purposes of the claimed invention. In re Netlist, Inc., Case Nos. 25-1286; -1296 (Fed. Cir. Nov. 13, 2026) (Dyk, Linn, Chen, JJ.)

Netlist owns two patents directed to computer memory modules that use buffering circuitry and chip-select signals to manage communications between memory devices and a computer’s memory controller. The patents concern memory architectures operating under standards established by JEDEC, an organization that develops microelectronics standards. Under JEDEC standards, memory chips are organized into ranks and selected for operations using chip-select signals. A competing architecture developed by a technology company instead uses unique device identifiers to address individual memory chips.

Two semiconductor manufacturers challenged the patents in inter partes review (IPR) proceedings, arguing that the claims were obvious over Perego, a patent disclosing buffering circuitry for memory modules, in combination with JESD79-2, a JEDEC specification describing chip-select signals. Perego disclosed the claimed buffering circuitry but not chip-select signals, which were disclosed in JESD79-2.

Netlist argued that a skilled artisan would not have been motivated to combine the references because Perego was directed to the competing architecture, which does not use chip-select signals. According to Netlist, modifying Perego to comply with JEDEC standards would render it inoperable and eliminate important benefits, including backward compatibility.

The Board rejected Netlist’s arguments and found the challenged claims obvious. It determined that Perego contemplated alternative configurations compatible with JEDEC standards and emphasized flexibility across different memory architectures. The Board also relied on evidence that JEDEC-compliant memory modules dominated the market, providing a commercial motivation to develop compatible modules. Netlist appealed.

Netlist did not dispute that the proposed combination disclosed every limitation of the challenged claims. Instead, Netlist argued that the Board erred in finding a motivation to combine because the modification would defeat Perego’s intended purpose and eliminate key benefits of its disclosed architecture.

The Federal Circuit affirmed the Board, explaining that Netlist misconceived the law of obviousness. The Court reiterated that the relevant inquiry is whether a skilled artisan would have been motivated to combine the prior art teachings to achieve the claimed invention, not whether the combination would preserve the intended purpose of the primary reference. The proposed combination’s incompatibility with the technology company was therefore not dispositive because the technology company’s compatibility was not an objective of the challenged claims. Rather, the claims concerned memory modules capable of operating in a JEDEC-compliant architecture.

The Federal Circuit acknowledged two circumstances in which the intended purpose of a prior art reference may be relevant:

When the asserted motivation to combine derives from the reference’s own functionality, a modification that defeats that functionality may undermine the motivation.

When the prior art and challenged claims share a common purpose, a modification that defeats that shared purpose may weigh against motivation to combine.

Neither circumstance applied in this case because the asserted motivation did not depend on Perego’s competing architecture functionality and compatibility was not a purpose shared with the challenged claims.

The Federal Circuit also found that substantial evidence supporting the Board’s determination. Perego contemplated alternative memory configurations compatible with JEDEC standards and emphasized flexibility and upgradeability. Combined with evidence of JEDEC’s marketplace dominance, these disclosures supported a motivation to modify Perego to implement JEDEC-compliant chip-select signals. The Federal Circuit therefore affirmed the Board’s obviousness determinations.

Practice note: A proposed prior art combination need not preserve every benefit or intended function of the primary reference. Patent owners challenging motivation to combine should focus on whether the proposed modification undermines a purpose shared with the claimed invention or defeats the asserted motivation, rather than merely sacrificing a benefit of the prior art. Conversely, petitioners should identify motivations tied to achieving the claimed invention and supported by the prior art or other record evidence.