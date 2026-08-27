A Price You Auto Believe: The FTC and Connecticut’s Nissan Settlement

On August 19, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the state of Connecticut announced a proposed $4 million settlement with Manchester City Nissan and several of its officers. The settlement reminds any organization that advertises to consumers: the price customers see should be the price they can expect to pay.

The case involves alleged deceptive and unfair practices in advertising, selling, leasing, and financing vehicles. The FTC brought its claims under Section 5 of the FTC Act, while Connecticut relied on the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUTPA). The agencies challenged Manchester City Nissan’s representations about advertised prices, mandatory charges, add-on products, customer authorization, and vehicle certifications and warranties.

Price transparency is central to this case. If a dealership advertises a vehicle at a particular price, it should not later add mandatory charges that make the vehicle unavailable at the advertised price. The proposed order would require Manchester City Nissan’s most prominently displayed price to include all mandatory fees and charges, except certain government-required charges.

The same principle applies throughout the customer journey. An online price may attract a customer, but it can become misleading if the vehicle is unavailable or the price depends on undisclosed fees or conditions. The proposed order would prohibit the defendants from misrepresenting vehicle availability or whether particular charges, products, and services are optional or required.

The proposed order also addresses add-ons. Manchester City Nissan will have to explain what a charge covers, how much it costs, and whether it is optional before obtaining the customer’s clear agreement to pay. The broader message here is that a signature or final payment screen should not be used to cure unclear disclosures earlier in a transaction. A customer’s agreement should confirm an informed choice, not substitute for a clear explanation.

The takeaways from this case extend beyond car dealerships. Any organization that advertises a headline price and later adds mandatory fees should review the entire customer journey, from the initial advertisement through checkout, contracting, or enrollment. Businesses should compare advertised prices with final charges, clearly identify optional products and services, and avoid describing an add-on as required when it is not. Ultimately, customers should receive a clear and consistent account of the price before they commit. The advertised price should start, and remain, the real price.