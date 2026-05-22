Sydeny Cramer Litigation Attorney at Goulston Storrs
Sydney Cramer​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌

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The Presumption of Standing Yields to Expert Affidavits Establishing Lack of Injury
by: Joel E. Antwi, Sydney Cramer​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌‍﻿​‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿​‍‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿﻿‌, Mariana Korsunsky, Kevin P. O'Flaherty, Gary M. Ronan, , andSalome Salia Goulston & Storrs  - Publications
Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
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Cline v. Planning Board of Framingham involved a dispute arising from the Framingham Planning Board’s approval of zoning relief to permit the construction of a carwash and coffee shop on several parcels along Route 9 (the “Project”). The plaintiffs, who were abutters and abutters to abutters, challenged the approval on the grounds that the Project would cause traffic, safety, and environmental harms.

Following public hearings, the Planning Board approved the Project, issuing a detailed written decision with numerous conditions. The plaintiffs filed a complaint in the Superior Court pursuant to G.L. c. 40A, § 17.The trial court granted summary judgment in favor of the defendants, concluding that the plaintiffs lacked standing and had failed to demonstrate that the Board’s decision was arbitrary or capricious.

On appeal, the Appeals Court first addressed standing, explaining that the Affordable Homes Act of 2024 would not be applied retroactively to a case commenced before the effective date of the Act and so the abutters were still entitled to a rebuttable presumption that they were “persons aggrieved.” The Court then found that the defendants had successfully rebutted this presumption through expert affidavits demonstrating that the alleged harms relating to traffic, noise, environmental impacts, and other concerns were minimal or unsupported. The burden therefore shifted back to the plaintiffs to produce credible evidence of a particularized injury. The Court ruled that the plaintiffs met this burden with respect to traffic safety by submitting expert and lay testimony identifying specific risks associated with the Project’s location, including limited sight lines, a sharp curve, and the absence of sidewalks. The Court concluded that this evidence was sufficient to establish standing, even though the plaintiffs failed to substantiate all of their other claims of harm.

Despite finding that the plaintiffs had standing, the Appeals Court affirmed the grant of summary judgment on the merits. The Court emphasized that judicial review of zoning decisions is highly deferential and that the Planning Board had created a detailed record demonstrating that it considered the relevant factors and imposed appropriate mitigation measures. As a result, the board’s decision was not arbitrary, capricious, or legally untenable.

Cline reinforces the fact that while abutters may overcome a challenge to standing with sufficient evidence of harm, courts will continue to defer to local permitting authorities where the record reflects a reasoned and supported decision.

John F. White III​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍ contributed to this article

Copyright 2026 Goulston & Storrs PC.

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