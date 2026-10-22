Press (Meno)Pause and Consider Accommodations for Women’s Health and Related Symptoms

For years, menopause and its related symptoms have been treated as a taboo subject. That is changing fast. Celebrities and public figures have put their own experiences with menopause and perimenopause into the national conversation, and workers around the country are pushing for better workplace support as a result. State legislatures have taken notice: As of September 2026, 28 of 50 states have introduced at least one piece of menopause-related legislation, and 21 bills have been enacted into law across 10 states. Illinois is the latest state to join that list.

The Americans with Disabilities Act requires private employers with 15 or more employees, as well as state and local governments, to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified employees and job applicants with disabilities. Menopause and perimenopause symptoms are not automatically covered by the ADA, but a growing number of states and cities are stepping in to fill that gap. Rhode Island was the first state to act with a pair of laws, which were effective on June 24, 2025, and require employers to reasonably accommodate menopause-related conditions. Philadelphia followed with its own ordinance, signed in December 2025.

Illinois is the most recent state to enact this type of legislation, passing the Illinois Menopause Equity and Care Act on August 7, 2026, to take effect on January 1, 2027. The act applies to Illinois employers with one or more employees, a notably lower threshold than the ADA’s 15-employee minimum. The act amends the Illinois Human Rights Act’s definition of “pregnancy” to include “menopause-related conditions,” defined as perimenopause, menopause, and associated medical or symptomatic conditions, including, but not limited to, hot flashes, sleep disruption, cognitive or mood changes, and osteoporosis-related changes. Under the act, employers are legally obligated to provide reasonable accommodations, such as flexible scheduling, climate-adjusted or temperature-controlled workspaces, private rest areas, or remote work, unless doing so would cause an undue hardship.

Illinois now joins Rhode Island and Philadelphia in expressly naming menopause-related conditions as protected. New Jersey offers protection as well, though through a different route: New Jersey’s Division on Civil Rights has clarified that the state’s existing Law Against Discrimination already requires employers to accommodate pregnancy-related conditions, including perimenopause and menopause, and a bill to add menopause as its own named category to that law remains pending. Similar bills have been introduced in New York and Virginia. Not every effort has succeeded, however. For example, Virginia’s governor vetoed a bill that would have added menopause and perimenopause as named protected categories under the state’s Human Rights Act, reasoning that existing age and gender protections already cover affected employees and that the question deserved further study before adding an explicit new category.

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