What happened

On October 22, 2026, the President signed a memorandum under Section 303 of the Defense Production Act (DPA) of 1950 finding that domestic petroleum production, refining, and logistics capacity are essential to the national defense. The Secretary of War is directed to use Section 303 authority, through purchases, purchase commitments, loans, loan guarantees, and similar tools, to expand oil exploration, refining, pipelines, storage, and marine terminals. No projects or dollar amounts are named.

The memorandum also waives procedural steps that Section 303 normally requires before funds are committed, such as a separate written determination and notice to Congress for each action.

What changed

The memorandum follows Executive Order 14156, signed January 20, 2025, which declared a national energy emergency, and a set of five Section 303 determinations issued on April 20, 2026 to the Secretary of Energy. The petroleum findings in October match the April petroleum determination word for word. Two features are new:

April 2026 determination October 2026 memorandum Addressed to Secretary of Energy Secretary of War Petroleum

findings Capacity essential to

national defense Identical wording Superseding

clause None Controls over conflicting earlier

memoranda, proclamations, or executive

orders

The result is that the same petroleum finding now sits with two departments.

Who is affected

The memorandum is directed to the federal government, and it does not mention immigration. For immigration practice, the people who may find it relevant are EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petitioners, and the U.S. employers who file for them, whose proposed endeavors relate to petroleum production, refining, pipelines, storage, or marine terminals and fuel logistics. The EB-2 NIW waives the job offer and PERM labor certification requirements and can be filed by a U.S. employer or by the foreign national.

Natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) are already covered by a companion April 2026 determination rather than by the October memorandum.

Why it matters

USCIS evaluates an EB-2 NIW petition under the three-prong test of Matter of Dhanasar. The memorandum relates to the first prong, substantial merit and national importance. The USCIS Policy Manual directs officers to weigh the potential prospective impact of the specific endeavor, and a petitioner may submit evidence showing how that endeavor relates to a priority the government has identified. A Section 303 determination records such a priority in the President's own words.

The memorandum has a limited scope. It creates no new immigration pathway, changes no eligibility criteria, and does not direct USCIS to do anything. It also does not establish that any occupation or industry is nationally important for EB-2 NIW purposes. USCIS has consistently held that the general importance of a field, or a shortage of workers in it, does not by itself establish the national importance of an individual's proposed endeavor.

Practical implications

Use it as context, not as the argument. The memorandum can support the claim that petroleum capacity is a federal priority. The petition must still explain what the petitioner will do and why that work matters.

Connect the endeavor to the capacity described. The weight of the memorandum depends on how directly the proposed endeavor relates to exploration and production, pipelines, storage, or marine terminals.

Show impact beyond a single employer. In Colombo & Hurd's recent EB-2 NIW approvals in this sector, such as petitions involving pipeline corrosion assessment and integrity programs and the modernization of pipeline construction for smaller companies, the work was tied to the broader needs of the industry rather than to a single project.

Keep building the other prongs. The memorandum does not affect the second prong (well positioned to advance the endeavor) or the third (benefit to the United States of waiving the job offer), and the advanced degree or exceptional ability threshold still applies.

Outcomes in future cases will depend on the facts of each petition.