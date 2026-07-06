Preparing for the End of Haiti TPS- Employer Compliance Considerations
Monday, July 6, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On June 25, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in Mullin v. Doe, holding that the TPS statute bars judicial review of nonconstitutional challenges to the Secretary of Homeland Security’s decisions concerning the designation, extension, or termination of a country’s Temporary Protected Status. The Court also concluded that the plaintiffs challenging the termination of Haiti’s TPS designation were unlikely to succeed on their equal protection claim and therefore were not entitled to interim relief.

Although the decision cleared the way for the government to terminate Haiti’s TPS designation, it did not cause TPS and related employment authorization to end immediately. Further action by the lower court is required to implement the Supreme Court’s ruling. On July 1, 2026, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services updated its SAVE guidance to state that Haitian TPS beneficiaries will retain TPS and employment authorization under the existing court order, with July 10, 2026, currently listed as the employment-authorized-through date. This date may be updated again as the case returns to the lower court.

SAVE, which stands for Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, is a USCIS-operated online service used by registered federal, state, and local government agencies to verify an individual’s immigration status or U.S. citizenship when administering certain public benefits, licenses, and similar programs. SAVE is distinct from E-Verify and does not itself grant immigration status or employment authorization. Nevertheless, the July 1 SAVE announcement reflects DHS’s current position concerning the validity of Haiti TPS and related EADs.

July 1, 2026, is not the expiration date for Haiti TPS-based employment authorization. At present, affected employees may continue working through July 10, 2026, unless USCIS issues superseding guidance. Employers may wish to identify employees relying on Haiti TPS-based authorization, review their Form I-9 records, determine whether they possess any alternative basis for employment authorization, and closely monitor USCIS’s I-9 Central, E-Verify, and Haiti TPS webpages for further instructions. Employers may not suspend or terminate an affected employee solely because the previously announced July 1 date has passed.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Semper Utilities, LLC
Published: 6 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: FULTON SCG II DEBT FUND, LLC
Published: 3 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Diacarta, Inc.
Published: 30 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CSS Inc.
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: 45-Year Midwest Truckload Carrier
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Geo T. Schmidt, Inc.
Published: 26 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Premium Alcohol Seltzer Beverage Category
Published: 16 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Madewell Concrete, LLC and Madewell Home Services, Inc.
Published: 12 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Texas Business Court Reinforces Core Contract Interpretation Principles in Crude-Oil Storage and Pipeline Dispute
by: Cara Mittleman Kelly
Houston Business Court Enforces Contractual Indemnification Deadlines in Pipeline Asset Sale Dispute
by: Alan W. Hersh
Texas Business Court Reaffirms Jurisdictional Standards in Real Estate Development Dispute
by: P. William Stark
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Publishes Implementing Regulations to the Foreign Ownership of Real Estate Law
by: Marwa Al-Siyabi , Ashia D. Adams
E2 Law Podcast: Episode 24 | Natural Hydrogen Leasing and Development: Legal Frameworks for an Emerging Frontier [Podcast]
by: Nikki C. Wise , William Garner
Texas Business Court Addresses Contract Interpretation and Nonwaiver Clauses in Employment and Lending Dispute
by: Steven V. Walkowiak
Texas Business Court Rules: Texas LLC Membership Interests Are Governed by The Company Agreement’s Terms
by: Sarah Winslow , Bill Katz
E2 Law Podcast: Episode 23 | Natural Hydrogen in the Middle East: Geology, Law, and the Next Energy Frontier [Podcast]
by: Nikki C. Wise , William Garner
US–Iran Sanctions Update: OFAC Issues General License X Following Signing of Memorandum of Understanding
by: Françoise Gilbert , Luciano Racco
The New Race for Power: What Ofgem’s Grid Reform Means for Data Centre Development in Great Britain
by: Shashank Krishna
California Appellate Court Clarifies Standard for Knowledge of Employee’s Disability
by: Brian B. Kelly
Massachusetts High Court Takes Rent-Control Initiative Off 2026 Ballot
by: Robert C. Ross
Drafting of Corporate and M&A Documents for 2026 Delaware General Corporation Law Amendments
by: Nathan P. Emeritz , Diane N. Ibrahim

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 