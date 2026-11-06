Preparing for Congressional Oversight in the 120th Congress

With new majorities in the House and Senate, Democratic leaders have indicated their intent to pursue a robust oversight agenda in the 120th Congress — posing potential legal, political, and reputational exposure for companies of all sizes across sectors.

If the Trump administration resists demands for documents and witnesses, congressional investigators may turn their attention to companies and private citizens for whom noncompliance poses greater risk.

Congressional investigations rarely occur in a vacuum: they often intersect with, and sometimes spawn, criminal and regulatory proceedings as well as related litigation.

For those in the crosshairs, anticipating where Congress will focus and knowing how to respond to the first sign of a congressional inquiry may prove critical to navigate the potential storm.

Potential Congressional Oversight Priorities

For several months, Democratic leaders in the House and Senate have telegraphed possible oversight priorities for the new Congress. Those might include:

Numerous allegations involving President Trump, his family, and organizations and associates related to the president;

Technology, media, and AI companies’ policies and actions, including those relating to AI safety, cybersecurity, data privacy, data center development, and advanced semiconductors;

Immigration enforcement, including the role of the private sector in providing data, facilities, and personnel to facilitate immigration enforcement operations;

Health care and pharmaceutical policy, including prescription drug pricing and approval, Medicare and Medicaid administration, healthcare contracting, and the use of AI in coverage decisions; and

Foreign policy, defense, and national security questions, including the Iran war, commercial and financial dealings in Venezuela, boat strikes against suspected narcotraffickers, large defense contracts, and the export of advanced semiconductors.

Corruption and Favoritism

As incoming chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42) has said that his first priority will be “to ensure that people understand that this president and the administration, what they’re doing, is unprecedented and the most corrupt administration we’ve ever seen.” On election night, Garcia posted a two-word statement: “Lawyer up.”

Companies that have had business dealings with President Trump, his political organization, his close associates, and members of his family may soon find themselves under scrutiny, particularly if those relationships are alleged to have resulted in favorable treatment by the Trump administration. Garcia and Rep. Jamie Raskin, the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, have indicated they see this oversight effort as a collaborative undertaking across multiple House committees, an all-of-caucus approach coordinated by a central body similar to the House Democratic Litigation Task Force.

Senate Democrats also appear primed to investigate President Trump’s alleged self-dealing and have made fighting corruption a messaging priority, including introducing legislation to create a new Anti-Corruption Bureau that would consolidate functions of the Federal Election Commission, the Office of Government Ethics, and the Office of Special Counsel. As incoming chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Whitehouse said that Democrats need to be “thoughtful and strategic about where investigative work goes,” but adding that when it comes to corruption, “I don’t think we can ignore it.”

Specific areas of focus might include:

Cryptocurrency and other Trump-affiliated financial ventures, particularly those involving potential conflicts of interest or foreign influence relating to cryptocurrency regulation, foreign arms sales, and approval of advanced semiconductor exports;

Favorable regulatory or other governmental action involving companies in which Trump family members or their associates have invested;

Defense and general government contractors, e-cigarette companies, big technology companies, and others who have donated to the president’s political organization or to his preferred projects and causes, including groups supporting inauguration activities and White House renovations;

Alleged investments by the president, members of the administration, or Trump family members in technology, pharmaceutical, and aerospace companies before federal actions affecting those companies; and

Government contracts involving companies with Trump-connected investors.

Technology, Media, and AI

Technology and media companies might anticipate heightened congressional oversight relating to misinformation, data privacy, consumer protection, AI safety and oversight, and data center development.

A Democratic Senate may place particular emphasis on frontier-AI safety, AI threats to cybersecurity, federal AI oversight, data privacy, surveillance pricing, and advanced semiconductor policy.

Democrats in the House and Senate alike have questioned the administration’s approach to testing and monitoring advanced AI models and have sought greater independent oversight of AI companies.

The Senate’s bipartisan AI roadmap likewise identifies testing standards, transparency, data privacy, election deepfakes, competition, workforce effects, and national security as continuing priorities.

Incoming House Judiciary Chairman Jamie Raskin has previously pressed social media companies regarding election misinformation, concerns that may resurface heading into the 2028 presidential election. Senate Democrats have also established an election-protection initiative focused in part on misinformation and disinformation.

House and Senate Democrats, along with several Republicans, have highlighted voter concerns over data center development, resource consumption, and investment.

Immigration Enforcement

With regard to immigration policy and ICE operations, House and Senate Democrats have indicated their intent to scrutinize immigrant detention conditions, access to counsel, warrant and arrest practices, use of data and tracking tools, enforcement operations, and private contractors involved in the immigration detention system.

Senate Democrats have sought information from major private detention contractors concerning detention conditions, accountability safeguards, and detainees’ rights.

Senators have also pursued legislation targeting accountability for private detention contractors and oversight of alleged misconduct, excessive force, and violations of detention standards.

A separate group of Senate Democrats demanded an investigation into whistleblower allegations concerning the Department of Homeland Security’s use of immigration personnel and voter data; these existing inquiries suggest that contractor practices, agency data use, and compliance with statutory and appropriations requirements may become significant areas of Senate oversight.

Healthcare, Public Health, and Pharmaceuticals

Health and public health oversight may remain a major Democratic priority, with potential investigations focused on the actions of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., vaccine policy, Center for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration operations, National Institutes of Health and other biomedical research funding, infectious-disease programs, and access to healthcare.[1]

House Oversight and Government Reform Democrats previously released a staff report probing the Trump administration’s health agenda, focusing on the undermining of vaccines, research, food assistance, and healthcare coverage.[2]

A Democratic Senate may broaden its healthcare oversight to include prescription drug pricing, Medicare and Medicaid administration, healthcare costs, and the use of AI in coverage decisions.

Democrats might scrutinize alleged political interference with scientific decision-making and the dismantling or restructuring of federal public health programs, building on inquiries they have already initiated into vaccine and HIV/AIDS policy.[3]

Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Robert Garcia have separately questioned the timing of President Trump’s stock transactions, including purchases involving pharmaceutical companies that occurred near federal approvals or other government actions affecting those companies.

Defense, Foreign Policy, and National Security

Regarding foreign policy, defense, and national security, Democratic oversight may focus on foreign assistance reductions, foreign financial relationships, conflicts between private financial interests and U.S. foreign policy, and major diplomatic and national-security decisions.

House and Senate Democrats alike have indicated their intent to conduct oversight of major Trump administration foreign policy actions and decisions, including the war in Iran, military action against Venezuela, and kinetic strikes against suspected narco-trafficking vessels.

The incoming chair of the House Armed Services Committee has already released a priority list for committee oversight in the coming congress. This includes establishing a dedicated Oversight & Investigations Subcommittee and probing “waste, fraud, and abuse by examining contracts and other financial support awarded to private companies.”

House Oversight Committee Democrats have already published a report examining the humanitarian, economic, and national security consequences of the Trump administration’s dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).[4]

Senate Democrats have similarly examined foreign assistance cuts and alleged foreign policy conflicts involving Trump’s family, associates, and senior officials, including whether foreign investment in Trump-family cryptocurrency ventures intersected with U.S. arms sales and authorization of the export of advanced semiconductors.

Separately, Senate and House Democrats have sought information on the administration’s oil deals and financial relationships relating to U.S. military action and prospective investments in Venezuela.[5]

Preparing for Congressional Investigations

Congressional investigations pose a unique challenge: they operate by their own rules, pose significant reputational risk, interact with other legal and regulatory proceedings, and often demand the time and attention of a company’s most senior leadership. Companies anticipating that they may face congressional scrutiny should consider the following steps to help prepare:

Companies should consider consulting and retaining counsel and policy professionals with experience conducting and responding to congressional investigations.

Companies may wish to engage counsel before responding to the first inquiry — or anticipated inquiry — from a member of Congress or their staff, whether that’s a phone call, formal letter, or public statement.

Companies may also wish to have counsel partner with government relations professionals who can determine the source, context, and purpose of the inquiry; reinforce existing relationships on the Hill and help forge new relationships with key decisionmakers; and identify avenues for proactively engaging the Member, committee, or other key stakeholders.

Counsel might then work with congressional staff to scope any requests and to respond most efficiently, developing strategies that satisfy congressional demands for information while protecting key client equities, including limiting any resulting criminal, regulatory, or litigation exposure.

If a committee moves toward compulsory process, counsel might advise on each committee’s rules for issuing subpoenas, as well as on how best to preserve privilege and any constitutional rights while managing the risks of noncompliance.

Finally, counsel may also work with communications professionals to seek to reduce reputational risk from cooperation with congressional oversight.

Companies may wish to proactively conduct an internal audit to identify any communication or activity that might expose them to congressional scrutiny.

For the incoming Congress, such an audit might examine any communications with Trump administration officials and affiliates as well as any activities identified as potential priorities for Democratic oversight.

Where that audit suggests a need for further scrutiny, companies might conduct a narrow and targeted review to determine the facts and inform next steps.

If appropriate, consider developing a strategy for early and proactive engagement to help shape the direction of oversight and the accompanying narrative.

Lastly, companies may wish to streamline internal processes for responding to congressional inquiries, and to pressure test those processes in advance.

Having a plan, a playbook, and assigned responsibilities across political, legal, and communications teams may help to avoid early missteps and save vital time.

Conducting dedicated congressional investigations tabletop exercises may help test those preparations, ensuring they are fit for purpose in the event of an actual requirement.

[1] H. Comm. on Oversight & Gov’t Reform Democrats, Public Health Report (June 23, 2026); H. Comm. on Oversight & Gov’t Reform Democrats, Letter to HHS Regarding Vaccines; Ranking Member Robert Garcia Demands Answers from RFK Jr. After CDC Committee Undermines Hep B Vaccine; American Children to Face Devastating Health Consequences, H. Comm. on Oversight & Gov’t Reform Democrats.

[2] H. Comm. on Oversight & Gov’t Reform Democrats, Public Health Report (June 23, 2026); Ranking Member Robert Garcia Releases Report on Betrayal of MAHA: “Abandoning Americans to Disease: The Trump Administration’s Reckless Crusade is Harming America’s Health,” H. Comm. on Oversight & Gov’t Reform Democrats.

[3] Why Is RFK Jr. Eliminating Life-Saving HIV Programs? Oversight Committee Democrats Demand Answers, H. Comm. on Oversight & Gov’t Reform Democrats; H. Comm. on Oversight & Gov’t Reform Democrats, Letter Regarding Trump HIV Funding Cuts (July 17, 2025).

[4] H. Comm. on Oversight & Gov’t Reform Democrats, USAID Report; Ranking Member Robert Garcia, Subcommittee Ranking Members Melanie Stansbury and Suhas Subramanyam Release Report Exposing Disastrous Impact of Trump Dismantling USAID, H. Comm. on Oversight & Gov’t Reform Democrats.

[5] Senate Democrats Launch Investigation into Trump Administration’s Dealings with Big Oil Surrounding U.S. Military Action in Venezuela - Minority News - U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works; Ranking Member Robert Garcia Expands Investigation into Venezuelan Oil Deal; Demands Answers from Trump Administration, H. Comm. on Oversight & Gov’t Reform Democrats; Meeks Presses State Department for Documents on Qatar Account Holding Venezuela’s Oil Revenue, H. Comm. on Foreign Affs. Democrats; Meeks, Amo, Garcia Demand Investigation into Trump Despot-Whisperer Witkoff’s Sketchy Business Dealings, H. Comm. on Foreign Affs. Democrats.