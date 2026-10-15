Preparing for a Breakout Year for Israeli Companies in the US Capital Markets

With innovation in technology, artificial intelligence, defense, and life sciences driving investor demand, Israeli companies are poised to capitalize on a strengthening U.S. IPO market in 2026.

Israeli companies have a long and successful track record in the U.S. capital markets. Since the 1980s, hundreds of Israeli companies have listed on the Nasdaq or NYSE, and approximately 100 are currently listed—more than from any other foreign country apart from China and Canada. This leadership reflects Israel’s position as a global hub for innovation. U.S.-listed Israeli companies span diverse industries, with fast-growing technology and life sciences companies particularly well-represented. Following a strong recovery of the initial public offering (IPO) markets and significant M&A and foreign investment in the Israeli technology sector in 2025, the stage is set for continued momentum in 2026.

The U.S. capital markets offer unparalleled opportunities for Israeli technology and life sciences companies to raise the capital necessary to achieve growth and global scale. A listing on a U.S. exchange provides access to the world’s deepest pools of institutional and retail capital, attracting investment from both U.S. and international investors. An NYSE or Nasdaq listing delivers liquidity, visibility, and credibility—often catalyzing strategic partnerships, M&A opportunities, and enhanced brand recognition. As the IPO market strengthens and investor appetite for innovation-driven companies intensifies, the window of opportunity for Israeli issuers is widening.

The U.S. market continues to offer premium valuations for innovative technology and life sciences companies compared with other global markets. Israeli companies are well-positioned to benefit from this dynamic, potentially achieving stronger valuations that enable them to raise more capital on favorable terms. For Israeli founders, investors, and growth-stage companies, the path to the U.S. public markets presents a strategic opportunity to accelerate growth, reward early stakeholders, and expand global reach.

Market Overview and Outlook

The U.S. capital markets demonstrated continued recovery in 2025, with both IPO deal count and proceeds raised reaching their highest levels since 2021. A total of 202 IPOs raised approximately $44 billion in proceeds—a notable increase from 2024’s 150 IPOs raising $29 billion, and substantially exceeding the combined totals of 2022 and 2023. While this upward trajectory is encouraging, a deeper analysis reveals a market characterized by volatility and uneven activity. The year began strongly but stalled in April, regained momentum over the summer, and was then significantly cooled by a U.S. government shutdown. The median deal size of approximately $15 million underscores a bifurcated market: While headline proceeds were driven by landmark billion-dollar offerings—including Medline, Venture Global, CoreWeave, SailPoint, and Klarna—nearly 65 percent of IPOs raised less than $100 million, reflecting substantial activity among microcaps. Notably, the number of IPOs raising more than $100 million remained below the 10-year average. Foreign issuers accounted for 115 (57 percent) of the year’s IPOs. Three Israeli companies completed IPOs in 2025: Odysight.ai, eToro, and Nasus Pharma.

The technology sector led the 2025 IPO market, producing 44 offerings that raised $9.6 billion. Key themes included software, e-commerce, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence. The health care sector contributed 34 offerings raising $10.7 billion—more than half attributable to Medline—though deal flow was constrained by a continued drought in biotech. The financials sector also showed relative strength, with 27 IPOs raising $9.2 billion, driven by digital asset managers, insurance, and crypto exchanges.

The special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) market staged a meaningful comeback in 2025—with 144 blank check companies raising approximately $30 billion through IPOs—the third-largest year ever for SPAC activity after 2020 and 2021, and a substantial increase from 2024’s 57 SPACs raising $10 billion. SPAC IPO terms also became more favorable for sponsors. Industries targeted by SPACs include artificial intelligence, space, cryptocurrency, quantum computing, and nuclear power. While the number of completed de-SPAC transactions continued to decline—43 deals with $38 billion in deal value, down from 73 deals and $42 billion in 2024—this largely reflects the decreasing pool of 2020 and 2021 vintage SPACs. Despite seeing higher-profile names enter the market (including Webull in 2025), de-SPAC activity continued to be challenged by high redemption rates and uneven post-listing performance. Nevertheless, a number of SPACs remain active and are in search of targets heading into 2026, and SPACs and de-SPACs will likely continue to provide pathways to the public markets for small- and mid-cap issuers.

Looking ahead, the outlook for 2026 is constructive. The IPO environment is expected to benefit from moderating inflation and anticipated interest rate relief. A significant backlog of “IPO-ready” companies is poised to access the market. Proceeds and deal volumes are expected to increase year over year, with the market anticipated to skew toward technology, potentially driven by artificial intelligence and fintech companies. The life sciences and biotech sectors could experience a resurgence as M&A activity recycles capital and stimulates investment. Digital assets and defense-focused companies are also emerging as notable themes. Continued political uncertainty and market volatility in the United States remain risks that could disrupt plans, and actions taken by the current administration, geopolitical developments, tariffs, and global decoupling may introduce additional execution risk.

For Israeli companies, 2026 presents a particularly compelling opportunity. Israel’s strengths in technology, artificial intelligence, defense technology, and life sciences align closely with the sectors expected to drive U.S. capital markets activity. Israeli companies in these high-growth industries are well-positioned to capitalize on strong investor appetite and favorable market conditions. De-SPAC transactions will continue to offer viable alternatives to traditional IPOs, particularly for small- and mid-cap issuers with innovative business models. As the U.S. capital markets environment normalizes and investor interest in innovation-driven sectors intensifies, 2026 is positioned to be a takeoff year for Israeli companies seeking access to the world’s deepest and most liquid public markets.

Benefits of Being a Foreign Private Issuer

Israeli companies that access the U.S. capital markets are subject to U.S. federal securities laws. With the goal of making the U.S. capital markets more attractive to foreign issuers, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) makes available certain accommodations to alleviate some of the burdens of being a public company in the United States. Generally, to take advantage of these accommodations, an Israeli company must qualify as a foreign private issuer (FPI). FPIs benefit from more relaxed reporting requirements under SEC rules and regulations, including annual reporting on Form 20-F, exemption from Form 8-K current reporting requirements, exemption from U.S. proxy rules, and flexibility to report financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). In addition, the NYSE and Nasdaq provide more relaxed rules for FPIs, including certain rules related to stockholder approval for securities offerings, making access to capital potentially more streamlined.

The regulatory landscape for FPIs is evolving, however. In June 2025, the SEC issued a concept release seeking public comment on whether to revise the definition of “foreign private issuer.” The release reflects concerns that many FPIs now trade predominantly or exclusively in U.S. markets and may not be subject to meaningful home-country oversight—the premise underlying the FPI accommodations. Approaches under consideration include updating U.S. ownership thresholds, adding foreign trading volume requirements, requiring listing on a “major” foreign exchange, and incorporating an SEC assessment of foreign regulatory robustness. The SEC has not indicated timing for any proposed rulemaking. In addition, in December 2025, the U.S. Congress enacted a law to end the long-standing FPI exemption from Section 16(a) beneficial ownership reporting obligations for directors and officers of public companies.

Importantly, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has indicated that the SEC is considering exempting Israeli companies from planned tightening of the FPI rules, which would allow the vast majority of Israeli issuers to continue operating under established regulatory accommodations. This potential exemption reflects Israel’s strong existing regulatory framework for capital markets and the long-standing track record of Israeli companies in the U.S. public markets.

Corporate Governance Considerations

Generally, FPIs are permitted to opt out of most NYSE and Nasdaq corporate governance requirements and may instead follow home-country practice. These companies must publicly disclose the ways in which their corporate governance practices differ from those followed by U.S. domestic issuers. Additionally, under the Israeli Companies Law, Israeli “public companies,” which include those with shares listed on the NYSE or Nasdaq, are required to appoint at least two external directors. If such companies do not have a controlling shareholder (as defined in the Companies Law), they may (but are not required to) elect to opt out of the requirement to maintain external directors and certain board committee composition requirements.

Board Independence

U.S. domestic companies are required to have a board composed of a majority of independent directors within 12 months of listing. Most issuers have a majority independent board at the time of listing. FPIs may opt out of this requirement and apply home-country practice. As noted above, Israeli companies are required to have at least two external directors unless they are eligible and so elect to opt out of this requirement.

Audit Committees

FPIs are required, just as U.S. domestic companies are, to have an independent audit committee that meets the requirements of Exchange Act Rule 10A-3. Audit committees under NYSE and Nasdaq rules must:

Be composed of only independent directors.

Have at least one audit committee financial expert.

Both U.S. domestic companies and Israeli FPIs are required to have audit committees composed of at least three directors. If an Israeli company has not opted out of the audit committee composition requirements under the Companies Law, its board would also be required to include all external directors and be chaired by an external director. The board chair, as well as directors or affiliates of any controlling shareholder(s), should not serve on the audit committee. Under the Companies Law, the board of an Israeli public company must also appoint an internal auditor recommended by the audit committee.

Other Committees

U.S. domestic companies are required by both the NYSE and Nasdaq to have (i) a compensation committee and (ii) a nominating and corporate governance committee, each composed of independent directors. Generally, each of these committees consists of three directors. FPIs may opt out of these additional committee requirements and apply home-country practice.

If an Israeli company has not opted out of the compensation committee composition requirements under the Companies Law, the compensation committee generally must be comprised of at least three directors, including all the external directors, who must constitute a majority of the members of the compensation committee. The chairperson of the committee must be an external director. In general, under the Companies Law, a public company must have a compensation policy that the board has approved after receiving and considering the recommendations of the compensation committee.

Israeli companies are not required to have nominating and corporate governance committees; however, many companies that list on the NYSE or Nasdaq do establish them.

Financial Statement Requirements

FPIs may take advantage of several accommodations under the SEC’s rules with respect to financial statement requirements and additional accommodations if they qualify as an emerging growth company (EGC) under the JOBS Act. Generally, an EGC is defined as a company with less than $1.235 billion in annual gross revenue.

Financial Statement Requirements for Registration Statements

EGC Non-EGC Annual Financial Statements* Two years of audited annual financial statements Three years of audited annual financial statements Interim Financial Statements** Interim financial statements covering the most recently completed quarterly period Same

In addition to including its own audited annual and interim financial statements in a registration statement, an issuer may be required to provide acquired company financial statements and pro forma financial statements of recently acquired businesses, depending on the significance of the acquisition.

Auditing Standards

U.S. domestic issuers must file financial statements with the SEC in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Financial statements of FPIs may be prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) IFRS, or local GAAP. Where FPIs utilize IASB IFRS, no reconciliation to U.S. GAAP is required. Where FPIs utilize local GAAP, financial statements must include appropriate reconciliations to U.S. GAAP. Many Israeli companies that are listed in the United States elect to use U.S. GAAP. While the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange generally requires listed companies to follow IFRS, if a company is dual-listed in the United States, it may choose to report in U.S. GAAP.

Process for IPOs and Alternatives

An IPO is a company’s first underwritten sale of stock to public market investors. Prior to an IPO, a company may be owned by its founders, its employees, and private investors, such as venture capital firms. Companies may pursue an IPO to raise growth capital, to provide liquidity to their investors, and for reputational reasons. Preparations usually commence up to two years in advance of an IPO but begin in earnest with an organizational meeting with the company’s selected underwriters. An IPO can be completed in as few as four to six months following this kickoff. Key milestones for an IPO include confidential and public SEC filings, testing-the-waters meetings with investors, the launch of the road show, the pricing of the offering, the first day of trading, and the closing of the offering.

Alternatives to a traditional IPO include direct listings, reverse mergers, and de-SPAC transactions. A direct listing is a process through which a company goes public by allowing existing shareholders to sell their shares directly to the public on a stock exchange, without the need for an underwriter or issuance of new shares, essentially bypassing the traditional IPO process and costs associated with investment banks. Many foreign issuers that are already listed on a non-U.S. exchange utilize direct listings to achieve a second listing on the NYSE or Nasdaq. Reverse mergers involve a private company merging with a publicly listed company and acquiring control of such public company, making the private company public. De-SPACs are a more structured version of the reverse merger whereby publicly listed shell companies are formed for the sole purpose of completing a business combination with a promising private company to bring it public. An Israeli company considering a U.S. public listing should carefully consider each path and alternative to determine which is most well-matched to its goals and objectives.

Evaluating the de-SPAC Path

A de-SPAC transaction may be an attractive alternative to a traditional IPO for small- and mid-cap companies, those with limited public company peers, or issuers with a more complex investment thesis. De-SPACs allow companies to negotiate valuation in advance of public disclosure, potentially providing greater certainty and flexibility in deal economics—including the ability to structure earnouts tied to post-closing milestones. Lockup requirements in de-SPACs are also typically limited to insiders and affiliates, offering greater flexibility for other shareholders compared with the 180-day lockups customary in IPOs.

However, de-SPACs present significant challenges. Both IPOs and de-SPACs carry market risk, but de-SPAC closings are contingent on market receptivity to the deal and avoiding shareholder redemptions. Since 2021, redemption rates have increased substantially, leaving less capital available to fund the business combination. Target companies should anticipate the possibility of renegotiating deal terms post-announcement to address redemption concerns and ensure favorable post-closing trading.

Additional considerations include the need to replace the SPAC’s public shareholder base through extensive marketing efforts, and the absence of underwriter-facilitated research analyst coverage that typically accompanies an IPO. Finally, if a de-SPAC transaction fails after public announcement, the disclosed valuation and company information remain in the public domain, potentially complicating future public offerings or strategic alternatives.

Preparing To Go Public

Israeli companies should begin preparations 18-24 months before a potential NYSE or Nasdaq listing. Key readiness areas include: