Prepare for Summer Minimum Wage Increases in Certain California Localities

At the start of the year, the state minimum wage increased, along with several local jurisdictions. Many other California cities and counties will also increase their minimum wage on July 1.

The following localities will raise their minimum wage on July 1, 2026:

Locality Current Minimum Wage New

Minimum Wage Alameda $17.46 $17.76 Berkeley $19.18 $19.61 Emeryville $19.90 $20.34 Fremont $17.75 $18.05 City of Los Angeles $17.87 $18.42 County of Los Angeles (unincorporated areas only) $17.81 $18.47 Malibu $17.27 $17.91 Milpitas $18.20 $18.50 Pasadena $18.04 $18.57 San Francisco $19.18 $19.61 Santa Monica $17.81 $18.47

While the current minimum wage in California is currently $16.90, certain industries in the state of California, such as fast food and healthcare, are subject to higher minimum wage thresholds than the state’s minimum wage. Fast food workers currently earn a minimum of $20 per hour, and covered healthcare facility workers have state-mandated minimum wages ranging between $18.00 and $24.00 per hour, depending on the facility type. Several cities also have a higher minimum wage for hotel workers. For example, in the City of Los Angeles, the minimum wage for hotel workers beginning on July 1, 2026, is $25.00 per hour, or $29.25 per hour if health benefits are not provided.

The healthcare worker’s minimum wage is based on a tiered system, which is higher than the state’s minimum wage, and which is set to increase on July 1, 2026.

Employers must continue to monitor the minimum wages at the industry, local, and state levels.