PREP Act Bars Employee’s Challenge To City’s COVID-19 Testing And Masking Policy
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
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Schmidt v. City of Pasadena, 2026 WL 2980130 (9th Cir. 2026)

Jonathan Schmidt, a forensic specialist in the Pasadena Police Department, received a religious exemption from the City’s COVID-19 vaccination policy but, as a condition of the exemption, was required to undergo weekly testing and to wear a mask in shared spaces. After being placed on unpaid leave for refusing to test and mask, Schmidt agreed to comply and returned to work in November 2021, but he contended that the requirements revealed his unvaccinated status and created a hostile work environment. The district court dismissed his lawsuit, and the Ninth Circuit affirmed, holding that the City and the individual defendants were immune from all of Schmidt’s federal and state claims under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act because they were “covered persons,” the COVID-19 tests and masks were “covered countermeasures,” and Schmidt’s alleged physical, emotional, and property injuries arose from the administration of those countermeasures. The Court clarified that the PREP Act’s causation requirement turns on the type of injury alleged, not the legal theory pleaded.

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