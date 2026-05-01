Prenups Aren’t Just for the Wealthy: Why Couples Are Signing

For decades, prenuptial agreements (or “prenups”) have carried a cultural stigma. Many assumed that prenups were only necessary for the wealthy or that raising the topic implied a lack of trust between partners. But times are changing. Younger couples in particular are rethinking this perception. Today, prenuptial agreements are increasingly viewed as a practical tool for financial planning (a way to clarify expectations and protect both parties, regardless of income level). By addressing money openly before marriage, couples can establish a foundation of transparency and mutual understanding rather than waiting for conflict to arise.

Why Prenuptial Agreements Matter

Prenuptial agreements outline how certain financial matters will be handled during the marriage and in the event of death or divorce. They typically address: classification of property (determining which property remains separate property versus marital property); responsibility for debts incurred before or during the marriage; expectations for spousal support, including alimony or waivers thereof; and protection of ownership stakes and income from small businesses, freelance work, or professional practices. Importantly, courts in virtually all states will not enforce child custody, placement, or child support provisions in a prenup, because the court will instead consider the best interests of the child.

To be enforceable in Rhode Island, a prenuptial agreement must be in writing, voluntarily signed by both parties, and supported by full disclosure of each person’s assets, liabilities, and income. Courts may set aside a prenup if there is evidence of fraud, duress, unconscionability, or failure to disclose financial information. Each partner should retain independent legal counsel, as this helps ensure the agreement is fair and enforceable. Understanding the legal framework beforehand allows couples to approach the process with confidence and clarity.

Prenups can also include choice-of-law provisions, which specify which state’s laws will govern the agreement if the couple relocates or owns property in multiple states. For example, a Rhode Island couple moving to Massachusetts or owning property in another state may choose to have Rhode Island law govern their agreement, ensuring predictability and enforceability regardless of where they live or work. This provision is particularly valuable in today’s mobile world, where couples frequently have ties to multiple jurisdictions.

Why Younger Couples Are Rethinking the Stigma

Several social and economic trends are driving younger couples to consider prenuptial agreements, even when neither partner has accumulated significant wealth. First, many partners now enter marriage carrying substantial student loan debt, credit card balances, or auto loans. A prenup can clarify that each party retains responsibility for their own premarital debts.

Second, younger couples are more likely to earn income through freelance work, side businesses, or early-stage startups, all ventures that can grow substantially over time (in value and risk). A prenup can protect rights with regard to the growing value (and allocation of risk) from these entrepreneurial efforts.

Third, future earning potential matters. A couple may not have high incomes today (or have significantly disproportionate income), but one or both partners may be completing professional programs. A prenup can address how future earnings and career-related assets will be treated. This is one of the more common concerns, but also one of the most stigmatized concerns—alimony risk is among the most common reasons a partner will pursue a prenup.

Fourth, couples with children from previous relationships may wish to ring-fence certain assets for those children. Those who expect to receive family property, inheritances, or ownership of a family business can ensure those assets remain within the family line. Additionally, a prenup can insulate one spouse from the other's business liabilities or creditor claims, establish mutual expectations around spousal support, and perhaps most pragmatically, spare both parties the cost and adversarial nature of litigating financial terms in court years later.

Underlying all of these considerations is a broader generational mindset. Younger couples tend to be more transparent about money and keep finances separated after marriage, viewing it as a practical aspect of partnership rather than a taboo topic. Many treat a prenup the same way they treat insurance: not as a prediction that something will go wrong, but as a responsible plan in case it does. In Rhode Island, where the cost of living is relatively high and small businesses are prevalent, prenups are particularly useful.

Addressing Misconceptions & Practical Tips for Approaching the Prenup Conversation

Many couples avoid discussing prenups because they worry that raising the topic will harm their relationship. However, when approached collaboratively, a prenup can actually strengthen communication and trust between partners. Here are some practical tips if you are considering a prenuptial agreement:

Start the conversation early—well before wedding planning begins—and frame it as a mutual financial planning exercise rather than a one-sided demand. Each partner should retain separate legal counsel to ensure fairness and enforceability. Full financial transparency from the outset is critical. The process of drafting a prenup can also be an opportunity to strengthen communication skills around money, a topic consistently identified as one of the leading sources of marital conflict. For couples who may move or own property in multiple states, including a choice-of-law clause can enhance clarity and stability. Approaching the conversation thoughtfully allows couples to reduce anxiety and view the prenup as a collaborative, practical tool rather than a source of tension.

Discussing a prenuptial agreement is not planning for failure, it is an act of mutual respect and financial maturity. For proactive couples, a prenup can clarify expectations, protect assets, and build confidence as they enter marriage. Consulting with a family law attorney ensures that the agreement is tailored to individual circumstances and fully enforceable.

Conclusion

Prenuptial agreements have evolved from a tool associated primarily with the wealthy into a practical planning resource for couples of all financial backgrounds that want to minimize legal complications in the future. For young couples in particular, a prenup offers an opportunity to address debts, protect growing businesses and intellectual property rights, plan for future earnings, and establish clear expectations, all before saying “I do.” By approaching the conversation early, retaining independent counsel, and maintaining full financial transparency, couples can transform what was once a stigmatized topic into a foundation for open communication and mutual respect.

Ultimately, a prenuptial agreement is not a sign of distrust but rather an investment in the health and longevity of a marriage. Couples who take this proactive step position themselves to navigate financial matters with confidence, clarity, and peace of mind, both during their marriage and in the event circumstances change.