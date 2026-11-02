Prediction Markets Overview: Regulation, Litigation, and the Road to the Supreme Court

Prediction markets — platforms where participants buy and sell contracts tied to future events — have gone from academic curiosity to front-page news in barely two years. The 2024 presidential election brought these platforms into the public view, and sports-related contracts have since become a principal driver of explosive growth. Global trading volume on leading platforms accelerated sharply through 2025 and 2026, attracting the attention of federal regulators, state gaming commissions, tribal gaming authorities, and the courts alike.

That growth has also generated a collision between regulatory paradigms. Courts are thus grappling with the following question — are prediction markets federally regulated derivatives or are they state-regulated gambling — or some combination of the two? The answer carries enormous consequences for platform operators, investors, sports leagues, gaming licensees, and the consumers who trade on these exchanges.

To help clients and stakeholders navigate this fast-moving area, Foley & Lardner’s Sports and Entertainment Group has developed a comprehensive Prediction Markets Litigation Tracker.

Background on Prediction Markets

Prediction markets typically allow participants to trade binary event contracts that pay out based on the occurrence or nonoccurence of specified events. Topics range from economic indicators and weather to election outcomes and — most notably — sports. Kalshi, Polymarket, and PredictIt helped popularize the concept and are among the best-known platforms.

The U.S. prediction-market sector has expanded dramatically in recent years. Currently, more than a dozen designated contract markets (DCMs) are offering or preparing to offer event contracts. Sports event contracts are now the most visible growth area in the space, with traditional online sportsbooks entering the market.

Regulatory and Legal Framework

The Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) grants the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) exclusive jurisdiction over swaps traded on DCMs. At the same time, CEA § 5c(c)(5)(C) empowers the CFTC to prohibit event contracts that involve certain enumerated activities — including “gaming,” activity that is unlawful under federal or state law, and other activities contrary to the public interest.

Current CFTC Regulation 40.11 provides that a DCM generally may not list a swap that involves or relates to gaming, but the regulation critically does not define “gaming.” That gap is the central battleground. DCMs may list new contracts through self-certification under CFTC Regulations 38.4 and 40.2 — a process that represents the exchange’s own determination of compliance, not an affirmative CFTC approval.

The CFTC has issued numerous no-action letters granting reporting relief to DCMs operating in the prediction-market space, but these letters expressly do not address whether specific contracts comply with the gaming prohibition. The distinction matters, as federal registration alone does not guarantee that a contract is immune from challenge on the grounds that it is unauthorized “gaming.”

Key Issues in Ongoing Litigation

The litigation landscape centers on several interrelated questions.

First, do sports-related event contracts qualify as “swaps” under the CEA’s broad definition — which reaches transactions dependent on an event or contingency “associated with a potential financial, economic, or commercial consequence”?

Second, if they do qualify as swaps, does CFTC jurisdiction preempt state gaming laws?

Platforms contend that event contracts traded on CFTC-registered DCMs are federally regulated derivatives and that federal law preempts state gambling laws under both field and conflict theories. State regulators counter that federal regulation does not change the character of a sports wager. Courts have also grappled with the standard for determining when a contract “involves” or “is related to” gaming under Regulation 40.11 — a phrase the regulation itself does not elaborate upon.

Current State of Affairs: Circuit Split and Supreme Court Petitions

The federal appellate courts are divided. In KalshiEX v. Flaherty, the Third Circuit affirmed a preliminary injunction against New Jersey, holding that sports event contracts likely qualify as swaps under the CEA. The court reasoned that Congress’s decision to include gaming within the CEA’s event-contract framework — rather than excluding it entirely — demonstrated intent to keep those contracts within the CFTC’s regulatory ambit. The Third Circuit found that both field and conflict preemption barred New Jersey from enforcing its gambling laws against the platform.

The Ninth Circuit reached the opposite conclusion in KalshiEX v. Assad. That court held that sports contracts likely do not qualify as swaps, drawing a critical distinction: while a contract on whether a sporting event occurs may concern an event with genuine financial consequences, a contract on which team wins is, in the Ninth Circuit’s view, fundamentally a sports bet. The court rejected reliance on attenuated downstream financial effects — such as impacts on sponsors, advertisers, and local economies — as insufficient, reasoning that if such effects sufficed, the statute would have no limiting principle. The Ninth Circuit also rejected conflict preemption, pointing to geofencing as a practical compliance measure.

On September 25, 2026, the Sixth Circuit joined the Ninth Circuit in consolidated appeals from Ohio and Tennessee, KalshiEX v. Schuler and KalshiEX v. Orgel. The court held that Kalshi had not shown that its sports-event contracts satisfy the CEA’s definition of a “swap” and, in the alternative, that even if they were swaps, the CEA neither expressly nor impliedly preempts Ohio’s or Tennessee’s gambling laws. On October 9, 2026, Kalshi filed a petition for rehearing en banc, asking the full Sixth Circuit to rehear the panel’s decision. An additional federal appellate court ruling is expected from the Fourth Circuit in KalshiEX v. Martin.

Multiple parties have filed petitions for certiorari, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve the split. All the traditional markers for Supreme Court review are present: a clear circuit split, a pure question of statutory interpretation, and significant public impact. Supreme Court review, therefore, appears likely.