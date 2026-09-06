The Potential Cost of ‘Quiet Promotion’

In the early 2020s, the internet was abuzz with the term “quiet quitting,” a phrase referring to employees who were disengaged from their work and doing the bare minimum to meet expectations. Yet recent economic uncertainty has given rise to a new term: “quiet promotion.”

A “quiet promotion” typically involves an employee performing higher-level duties, such as leading projects, supervising others, making budget decisions, or handling strategic work, without an official promotion or pay adjustment. The gap can persist for months or even years, becoming normalized with hiring stalls or shifting staffing plans. While stretch roles can be positive when intentionally designed and limited in duration, they may become problematic when an employer derives ongoing work product without commensurate compensation or a timely path to formal advancement for the employee.

Quick Hits

“Quiet promotion” occurs when an employee takes on higher-level responsibilities without formal promotion or corresponding pay adjustment.

Misaligned job titles, duties, and pay bands may obscure disparities and complicate pay discrimination analyses. Quiet promotions may also raise concerns regarding disparate treatment or disparate impact, salary transparency, and overtime exposure.

Employers may be able to reduce risk by defining temporary roles’ scope and maximum duration, documenting expectations and review dates, and reviewing positions’ duties and compensation as higher-level duties continue.

Regularly updated job descriptions, manager training, proactive pay equity analyses, stronger pay transparency communication, and reclassification can help align actual work, titles, and compensation.

Pay Discrimination Risks

Federal and state employment laws generally prohibit pay discrimination. The legal framework for pay discrimination analyzes whether employees performing substantially similar work are paid equitably after controlling for legitimate, job-related factors. Quiet promotions may complicate this analysis in two related ways: First, if a company’s job architecture does not accurately reflect current job duties, then two employees with the same title or at the same organizational level may be doing markedly different work. Second, and conversely, two employees doing comparable work may have different titles and pay bands. Without accurate job titles, job duties, and pay alignment, a pay equity analysis will not identify meaningful disparities or reveal gaps that may not be explainable by nondiscriminatory factors, potentially leaving employers at a disadvantage when faced with pay discrimination lawsuits.

Additionally, quiet promotions may trigger the following risks:

Disparate treatment and disparate impact. If quiet promotions cluster among particular groups of employees—such as women or individuals of a certain race—without timely compensation adjustments, disparities may give rise to claims of intentional discrimination or adverse impact.

Salary transparency compliance. In jurisdictions with pay transparency laws, employers must disclose pay ranges in postings, and, in some cases, to current employees upon request. Employees’ dawning realization that they may be performing the duties of posted higher-level roles at lower pay ranges may give rise to internal complaints, external scrutiny, or legal claims.

Classification and overtime exposure. Expanded responsibilities sometimes lead employers to treat an employee as de facto exempt or as if the employee has managerial authority. However, if classification does not meet the applicable exemption tests, uncompensated overtime exposure may follow.

Documentation gaps. Ideally, pay decisions will be anchored in consistent, job-related factors such as experience, skills, performance, geography, and market data. Quiet promotions often emerge through informal arrangements or are communicated as being temporary, leaving limited documentation to justify compensation rates.

Practical Steps to Reduce Risk

Quiet promotions or “stretch” opportunities are not inherently problematic. However, they are best executed when they are intentional, documented, time-limited, and tied to a clear development or promotion pathway. Employers can mitigate pay discrimination risks by establishing process guardrails that prevent quiet promotions from becoming permanent pay inequities.

First, employers may want to consider defining interim assignments in both scope and duration, setting maximum durations for acting or temporary roles, and requiring reevaluation at predefined checkpoints. Employers should strongly consider documenting these decisions (i.e., expectations, duration, and review dates).

Second, if an interim assignment exceeds its defined duration, an employer may consider realigning job duties and titles. In other words, if an employee is performing a higher-level role successfully beyond the interim window, an employer may initiate formal reclassification and adjust compensation to the applicable range. Conversely, if the business cannot support the higher-level role, the job duties could be narrowed in scope and level of responsibility to align with the employee’s pay band.

Third, relatedly, employers could monitor job architecture and leveling. As job duties evolve and positions change, employers will ideally maintain up-to-date, specific job descriptions outlining the scope and competencies of each role. Managers could also be trained to understand the distinctions between job levels so expanded responsibilities are recognized and flagged for review. Formal promotions and pay adjustments may then occur through a structured and consistent process.

Fourth, employers may want to perform proactive, privileged pay-equity analyses. These analyses can be scheduled to occur on a regular cadence, such as biannually or after major reorganizations. Ideally, these analyses evaluate both base pay and variable compensation, looking beyond job titles and into actual duties.

Fifth, as pay transparency laws continue to proliferate across the country, employers can strengthen pay transparency compliance efforts and bolster employee communication about their compensation philosophies. Employers that provide clear pay ranges, explain how ranges are set, and outline promotion pathways build employee trust and a positive culture. As part of these communication efforts, employers may want to be prepared to explain how interim assignments fit into their job architecture and compensation planning.

Sixth, managers can be trained to recognize when developmental or stretch opportunities are becoming quiet promotions and empowered to request reclassifications when appropriate.

Key Takeaways

Employers need to be nimble to navigate turnover, growth, and evolving economic realities. Quiet promotions may result from that flexibility. At the same time, employers can take steps to ensure that their quiet changes do not lead to loud lawsuits. By setting clear interim rules, aligning titles and pay with actual work, and auditing outcomes regularly, employers can preserve operational agility while meeting their legal obligations.