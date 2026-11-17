A new report prepared by legal counsel for the Polar Train LNG project in Alaska accuses the former CEO of seeking to transfer business assets into a new entity controlled by him in a bid to establish a competing venture.

The preliminary report, prepared by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, presents a new perspective on the recent leadership change at Polar Train LNG, which has received widespread coverage in recent weeks. Based on a review of thousands of company emails and dozens of written consents, resolutions, and agreements, the preliminary report challenges the account presented by former Polar Train CEO Joel Riddle.

Riddle said he resigned on September 19 amid concerns that a partially sanctioned Russian energy company was influencing the Polar Train’s proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) project on Alaska’s North Slope. The Willkie Farr report disputes Riddle’s account, alleging that he engaged in a months-long effort to wrest control of the LNG project from the project’s owner, Tech Wave.

The Alaska Project

Tech Wave is an oil and gas engineering company with experience developing LNG projects in the Russian Arctic. Polar Train LNG was established to serve as the operating company for a project “to accelerate the development of Alaska’s massive stranded gas resource” for the Asian market. Polar Train’s parent company, Polar Eagle, is controlled by Tech Wave, which has committed to sell a majority stake in Polar Eagle to U.S. investors.

Although the North Slope has been producing oil for decades, harsh Arctic conditions and high infrastructure costs have prevented the development of a commercial LNG export industry alongside oil production.

The long-planned Alaska LNG project, which would connect the North Slope to a port in southern Alaska through an 800-mile natural gas pipeline, remains under development. Polar Train’s proposed project would avoid the need for a long-distance pipeline by processing and liquefying natural gas nearshore using modular infrastructure and then transporting the LNG to Asian markets aboard specialized ice-class carriers.

Polar Train, Riddle, and the Alaska Project

Following the announcement of Polar Train’s North Slope proposal, Riddle explained that the project grew out of an opportunity to acquire equipment and technology originally developed for a Russian Arctic LNG project. In an April 2026 podcast, Riddle spoke about how U.S. sanctions on the Russian project created an opportunity for Polar Train to purchase specialized equipment at a discount from Russian energy company Novatek and bring LNG from the North Slope to the market faster.

From the start, Polar Train has acknowledged that clearances from the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) are necessary to use the equipment in Alaska. Novatek owns the partially constructed gravity-based structure that will enable Polar Train to process and export LNG from the North Slope. A license for the equipment is necessary because it will be sourced from the Arctic LNG 2 project in Siberia that is under U.S. sanctions.

According to the preliminary Willkie Farr report, Riddle began working with Novatek to secure an OFAC license for the project only weeks after his appointment as Polar Train’s CEO in March of 2026. Riddle’s public comments, interviews, and opinion pieces following Polar Train’s launch appeared to support Tech Wave’s strategy.

Allegations of a Competing LNG Venture

But according to the preliminary report, Riddle established a similarly named entity, Polar Train LNG Holdings LLC, in May 2026 to pursue a competing LNG project on the North Slope. The report alleges that, while serving as Polar Train’s CEO, Riddle retained an outside law firm to develop a strategy for removing Tech Wave from the project’s ownership structure.

The report alleges that, over several months, Riddle used outside law firms retained by Polar Train to place company business and new contracts in the name of his separate entity without authorization. According to the preliminary report, he also attempted to transfer the company’s technical service contract that provided Alaska personnel and Anchorage offices to his new company.

The report claims that non-disclosure agreements with contractors and partners helped conceal the alleged attempts to transfer project assets to Riddle’s new entity. Throughout this period, Tech Wave continued funding Polar Train and paying legal bills that, at least in part, were for the benefit of Riddle.

Allegations of Breach of Fiduciary Duty

In a press release, Polar Train’s new CEO, Tim Talkington, addressed the allegations against Riddle: “Joel Riddle was entrusted with building this project, but instead he was using Polar’s assets to build a competing LNG venture in Alaska. This is a shocking betrayal and breach of his fiduciary responsibility.”

While the investigation remains ongoing, the company “believes that it has claims against Riddle arising from his misconduct during and after his employment with Polar Train.”

The preliminary report identifies several alleged violations of Riddle’s employment agreement and fiduciary duties in connection with his efforts to establish a competing LNG venture on Alaska’s North Slope. According to the report, Riddle violated noncompete and employee nonsolicitation provisions in his employment agreement, directed two law firms to submit competing OFAC applications and failed to respond when OFAC sought clarification about which application to review. The report further alleges that Riddle ignored the project owner’s directive to halt work at an unauthorized location and comply with the approved budget, failed to return confidential documents, and deleted thousands of files from company systems.

Riddle resigned on September 19, asserting that his employment agreement was void because it had not been signed by an authorized representative of the company. His resignation letter proposed a mutual release from all ongoing obligations, which Polar Train rejected. The Willkie Farr report disputes that assertion, characterizing the signatory’s claim that he lacked authority to execute the agreement as manufactured and inconsistent with company records.

Polar Train initially established November 18 as Riddle’s separation date, consistent with the terms of his employment agreement. However, according to the report, after learning that Riddle had told employees on September 10 that the company’s relationship with Tech Wave was ending, Polar Train terminated his employment for cause on September 25.

Willkie Farr Report Challenges Riddle’s Account

The New York Times reported that Riddle said he had been misled about Polar Train’s funding sources and was unaware that Novatek had provided some of the financing.

Polar Train has published a fact sheet addressing Novatek’s involvement in the project. The company states that Tech Wave entered into an option agreement with Novatek in August that would allow the Russian company to acquire a minority stake in the project, subject to the required governmental and regulatory approvals. The company acknowledges that Novatek has paid part of the purchase price to Tech Wave but affirms that Novatek “holds no equity interest in Tech Wave, Polar Eagle LNG LLC or Polar Train LNG LLC.” According to the fact sheet, Tech Wave remains committed to ensuring that the project is “majority U.S.-owned and controlled.”

Polar Train maintains that its activities comply with U.S. law, including sanctions regulations, and that it continues working with government regulators to ensure compliance. Novatek’s proposed involvement in Polar Train’s Alaska project, whether as an equipment supplier or a potential investor, is contingent on obtaining U.S. government approvals.

David Mortlock, a partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, said that the firm’s preliminary review found that Riddle took steps to move the company’s business into “a separate, competing venture without the owner’s authorization. Our review is ongoing, but the preliminary findings describe a sustained course of conduct to the detriment of his employer.” The report presents a competing account of Riddle’s conduct and his knowledge of Novatek’s potential involvement in the project.

Polar Train and Polar Eagle have announced plans to pursue legal action against Riddle based on the report’s findings.

Riddle has not publicly addressed the specific allegations detailed in the Willkie Farr preliminary report in the reporting reviewed for this article. No regulator or court has ruled on either Riddle’s claims or Polar Train’s allegations.