Planning for When You’re Gone- A Pennsylvania Guide to Estate Planning

Thinking about what happens after you’re gone is never easy, but it is one of the most important things you can do for your loved ones. Estate planning isn’t just for the wealthy; it’s a way to ensure your wishes are carried out, your family is protected, and the process of settling your affairs is as smooth as possible.

As an estate planning lawyer in Pennsylvania, I often see the confusion and stress that can arise when people don’t have a plan in place. Let’s break down some of the basics so you can start the conversation and feel empowered to take the next steps.

How Assets Pass at Death: Probate vs. Non-Probate

A common misconception is that a person’s Will controls every single asset they own. In reality, assets pass at death in one of two ways: through the probate process or as a non-probate asset. Understanding the difference is key to a solid estate plan.

Probate Assets: These are assets that are solely in your name at the time of your death and do not have a beneficiary designation or a joint owner with “right of survivorship.” Examples include real estate held in your name alone, bank accounts without a named beneficiary, and personal property like vehicles, jewelry, and furniture. These assets must go through a court-supervised process called “probate” to be legally transferred to your heirs. In Pennsylvania, this process is overseen by the Register of Wills in the county where you reside.

Non-Probate Assets: These assets are designed to bypass the probate process and pass directly to a named beneficiary or a surviving joint owner. This can save your loved ones time, money, and stress. Common examples include:

Jointly held property with “right of survivorship”: This includes a house or a bank account owned by two or more people, where the surviving owner automatically inherits the deceased person’s share.

Assets with a named beneficiary: Life insurance policies, retirement accounts (like a 401k or IRA), and “payable-on-death” (POD) or “transfer-on-death” (TOD) bank accounts all transfer directly to the person you’ve designated. It’s crucial to review your beneficiary designations regularly and discuss them with your attorney, as they often override what is stated in your Will or Trust.

Trust assets: There are many different types of trusts that are used for a variety of purposes. Generally, property held in a trust is not considered part of your personal estate. Instead, the trust document dictates how those assets are to be managed and distributed by the trustee.

Key Roles in Your Estate Plan

In your Will and/or Trust, you will name individuals to fill crucial roles. Choosing the right people is as important as the documents themselves.

Executor (or Personal Representative): This is the person you name in your Will to manage your estate through the probate process. The executor’s job is to “settle” your estate by:

Filing your Will with the Register of Wills;

Gathering and inventorying your assets;

Paying off any outstanding debts and final expenses, including funeral costs and various types of taxes;

Distributing the remaining assets to the beneficiaries named in your Will;

Keeping detailed records and providing an accounting to the beneficiaries and the court.

This is a significant responsibility, so you should choose a trusted, organized, and reliable person.

Trustee: If you create a trust, you will name a trustee to manage the assets held within it. You may also have language within your Will to create a Trust upon your death in certain circumstances. Whether previously established or directed within your Will, the trustee’s primary duty is to manage and invest the trust assets for the benefit of the beneficiaries, following the instructions laid out in the trust document. A trustee has a legal “fiduciary duty” to act in the best interests of the beneficiaries, not for personal gain. A trustee can be an individual (a family member or friend) or a professional trust company.

Guardian of Minor Children: For parents, this is arguably the most important decision in your estate plan. In your Will, you can nominate a “guardian of the person” for your minor children—the individual who will be legally responsible for their care and upbringing if you and their other parent pass away. While a judge makes the final decision, your nomination is given great weight and is the best way to ensure your children are raised by someone you trust. You can also name a separate “guardian of the estate” to manage any money or property left to a minor child until they reach the age of 18. This helps to ensure that a child’s inheritance is protected and managed responsibly.

Planning for the future can feel overwhelming, but it is an act of love for the people who matter most. By creating a comprehensive estate plan with the help of a qualified Pennsylvania attorney, you can achieve peace of mind knowing that your wishes will be honored and your loved ones will be cared for when you are gone.